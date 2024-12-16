Walmart and Nexamp Accelerate Community Solar Development Across Five States

Dec. 16, 2024 - Nexamp, a leader in community solar development, has partnered with Walmart to develop 31 community solar projects across the United States. These projects are expected to generate more than 120 Megawatts (DC) of renewable energy for the grid, create over 1,500 jobs, and provide millions in consumer savings for local businesses and approximately 8,000 residential customers. Walmart and Nexamp previously collaborated on a portfolio of community solar projects across New York in 2021.



The 31 community solar projects will focus on providing the benefits of affordable, renewable energy to subscribers across five states. Nexamp's community solar model allows residents to subscribe to solar energy without the need for rooftop installations, giving them access to the benefits of clean energy and lower utility bills. Customers can expect to see significant energy cost reductions, with overall savings totaling more than $2 million per year."Working with Walmart to expand access to affordable, clean energy is an exciting opportunity for Nexamp and for the communities we serve," said Zaid Ashai, CEO of Nexamp. "Together, we are working to deliver benefits for thousands of households across the country. This collaboration demonstrates the power of partnerships in advancing the clean energy transition."In addition to providing much-needed renewable energy to the grid, this initiative will drive local economic growth. The investment is expected to create more than 1,500 new jobs during the construction and ongoing operations of these solar farms, supporting local economies and delivering valuable employment opportunities. The solar farms will be located in Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Illinois, and Minnesota."Walmart's energy strategy aims to enable affordable and reliable solutions that drive positive outcomes for our communities. Our collaboration with Nexamp is intended to help communities save money on energy bills, strengthen local grid infrastructure, and drive local job creation," said Frank Palladino, vice president of Renewable Energy Strategy for Walmart.Businesses interested in learning more about tax equity investment opportunities or commercial offtake should visit www.nexamp.com/for-business.About NexampNexamp is transforming the new energy economy with proven solar and storage solutions, and inviting individuals, communities, and businesses to take part in the benefits. Our end-to-end capabilities—including project development and acquisition, design, construction, and operations—position Nexamp as a just and equitable market leader. By building integrated clean energy products, we ensure that both savings and job opportunities reach everyday Americans. With more than 1 GW of renewable energy-generating assets currently in operation or under construction, we're building a cleaner and more resilient future. Visit us at www.nexamp.com.