Premier PV Selects Affordable Wire Management’s Solar LOTO Safety Lockout Offering

Tempe, Ariz. and Crossett, Ark. - December 17, 2024 - Affordable Wire Management (AWM), a leading provider of utility-scale solar Cable Management Systems (CMS), announced the widespread use of their Solar LOTO across Premier PV's harnessing solutions supplied nationwide. AWM's Solar LOTO improves connector reliability during installation and protects construction crews and O+M workers during energization and maintenance of solar projects.



More Headlines Articles

For decades, solar crews have utilized basic dust caps, party balloons, or plastic bags to cover disconnected strings during construction and maintenance to protect them from environmental conditions. These pre-existing solutions have an inherent flaw—they regularly fall off and allow dust to infiltrate the connector. When wires are later connected, any foreign object can lead to reliability issues and ongoing electrical challenges. Additionally, these dust cap predecessors cannot prevent the risk of electric shock during energization."At Premier PV, we are serious about connector reliability and energization safety. AWM's Solar LOTO is our top connector cap choice for several reasons," said Ryan Schofield, Vice President at Premier PV. "AWM's Solar LOTO's lock-in-place device is easy to install, and stays on during construction. It requires a tool to disconnect, ensuring worker safety, and diminishing the risk of the cap falling off."Schofield continues: "As Premier PV continues to gain market share, increase capacity, and deploy more product to EPC customers, the risk of safety for installers becomes more important by the day. We all have families to go home to every day, and it is extremely important to myself and the Premier PV team that those installing our product are kept safe during the process."According to HelioVolta's 2024 SolarGrade PV Health Report, wiring and connector issues were found on 83% of PV projects inspected, causing more problems than any other component. The Solar LOTO is the ideal solution to prevent these complications. Not only is the Solar LOTO certified to IP67D, but it also utilizes a specialized disconnect tool which prevents accidental removal. This compliant lockout device is easy to install and is compatible with virtually all solar connectors."Dust cap design seems simple until you look at the rate of mishaps in the field. The Solar LOTO was designed by engineers with real-world solar experience based on the issues we have seen on solar projects across the country," commented Scott Rand, CEO and Co-Founder of AWM. "Our Solar LOTO is intelligently designed to keep dust out and improve safety for site teams during energization and maintenance."About Premier PVPremier PV is a trusted leader in solar photovoltaic solutions, specializing in the manufacturing of complete eBOS solutions. Headquartered in Crossett, AR, we proudly create our products in our ISO9001 certified facility in the heart of the South, embodying the spirit of American craftsmanship and ensuring we meet the evolving needs of our clients with unmatched efficiency and scale. Led by a team of experienced industry veterans, we are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that redefine industry standards, maintain the highest levels of quality, and help shape a sustainable future in the energy industry. Premier PV is a Primoris Services Corporation company. Learn more at www.prempv.com.About Affordable Wire ManagementAffordable Wire Management (AWM) delivers innovative, precision-engineered solar Cable Management Systems (CMS) to the nation's top-ranked EPCs. AWM's comprehensive CMS includes three hanger offerings: the Arden Hanger, the Hail-Stow Hanger, and the Pinyon Hanger. AWM's HELIOS Beam Rod and the PHOTON Toolkit enhance the CMS. Supporting products include the Bonsai Module Cable Hanger, the SUMAC Rail, the Solar LOTO and the Safety Flag. All offerings are designed to excel in both economics and longevity, and to further accelerate the widespread adoption of clean energy. Customization options, backed by AWM's professional support team known for their deep expertise in utility-scale solar, are available across the entire product suite. To date, over 15 GW of AWM's all-metal solutions have been installed across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit the AWM website or reach out to AWM via email at sales@affordablewm.com.