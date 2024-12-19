Ampion Brings Clean Energy, Savings to Mainers with 5 New Community Solar Sites

[BOSTON, Mass., Dec. 19, 2024] — Five Maine community solar sites managed by Ampion Renewable Energy, a leading community solar subscription management company, reached commercial operation and started producing clean energy in November. These community solar sites, in both Versant Power and Central Maine Power utility territories, add nearly 25 megawatts (MW) of clean power to the grid and will produce over 28 million kilowatt hours (kWh) of energy annually. The solar projects, located in Franklin, Aroostook, Penobscot, and Washington Counties, provide local subscribers with up to 15% savings on electricity costs while enabling them to support the generation of new, clean energy for the state of Maine.



"Community solar is an invaluable state program that provides Mainers with many benefits. It bolsters the local economy, improves grid resilience, and is available to all types of electricity consumers," said Nate Owen, CEO & Founder of Ampion. Owen spent much of his childhood in Orrington and attended John Babst Memorial High School in Bangor and Bowdoin College in Brunswick. He founded Ampion in Bar Harbor in 2014. "As a company with roots in Maine, we are thrilled to bring clean energy and savings to Maine electricity consumers."Ampion successfully enrolled 1,700 residential and 70 commercial customers onto these community solar sites. Ampion will also manage the ongoing billing and customer care for these customers for the full 20-year lifecycle of the projects. Currently, Ampion manages subscriptions for 48 community solar projects in Maine, amounting to over 215 MW (DC). About 10% of Ampion's employees reside in Maine, and the company continues to hire more employees in the state to support its growing footprint.Ampion also works with Maine community organizations like The Highlands, a senior living center in Topsham, Maine, to connect residents to electricity savings."The Highlands is pleased to be taking part in community solar with Ampion to support clean energy in Maine," said Troy Chapman, Operations Director at The Highlands. "We feel good about supporting local jobs and helping to make more clean energy available to the grid, all while helping our community members save money on electricity."To learn more about how Ampion is expanding renewable energy in Maine and across the country, visit ampion.net.About AmpionAmpion is a public benefit corporation that provides community solar and other sustainability solutions to energy consumers of all sizes, working in tandem with the country's largest clean energy asset owners and developers. By connecting residents and organizations to local solar projects, Ampion boosts sustainability in communities and supports local economies. Learn more at ampion.net.