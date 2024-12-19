Eos Energy and FlexGen Partner to Accelerate a Fully Integrated American Made Stationary Storage Solution for Long Duration Storage Applications

EDISON, N.J. and DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 19, 2024 - Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) ("Eos" or the "Company"), America's leading innovator in the design, sourcing, and manufacturing of zinc-based long duration energy storage (LDES) systems, manufactured in the United States, and FlexGen Power Systems ("FlexGen"), today announced they have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to develop and introduce America's first fully-integrated, domestic BESS solution to the market by combining Eos' Z3TM batteries with the FlexGen HybridOSTM Energy Management System (EMS). The agreement is mutually beneficial as it complements each company's opportunity pipeline and advances their commitment to commercializing safe and reliable, U.S. manufactured, BESS solutions to customers.



The partnership will allow both companies to tap into and leverage their respective and robust pipeline of projects, with a total addressable pipeline opportunity of over 50 GWh, and provides a clear path for the joint commercialization of innovative energy storage solutions."By partnering with FlexGen, a recognized leader in energy system control and optimization, we will widen our reach and deliver unparalleled value to customers across both of the respective company's pipeline," said Justin Vagnozzi, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Eos Energy. "This partnership not only strengthens our go-to-market strategy, but also positions us to deliver an American-made battery storage solution critical to securing America's energy independence and national security."Eos and FlexGen plan to jointly develop and commercialize a comprehensive integrated U.S. BESS solution, combining Eos' patented Z3 batteries, a domestic inverter and transformer package, with FlexGen's HybridOSTM EMS. This partnership is expected to offer a streamlined solution for utilities, independent power producers, and energy consumers, which is designed to reduce the complexity of developing, procuring, integrating, and operating grid-scale energy storage projects and deliver economic certainty in an uncertain energy landscape."FlexGen leads the energy storage industry in asset uptime and reliability through our HybridOSTM Software and Lifecycle Services," said Jason Abiecunas, Executive Vice President of Business Development at FlexGen. "Together with Eos, we're delivering a cost-effective, long-duration solution that prioritizes performance, resiliency, and American ingenuity."With both companies emphasizing delivery of American made technology, this partnership is positioned to support the growing demand for domestically produced clean energy solutions, while contributing to energy independence. The combination of Eos' sustainable energy storage systems and FlexGen's energy management software is expected to provide a reliable, scalable, and customizable solution for a variety of applications, from grid-scale to behind-the-meter energy storage systems.The integrated solution is expected to deliver a competitive U.S. manufactured option to the market, utilize the highest level of domestic content available, and reinforce the company's shared commitment to U.S. economic growth, energy independence, and national security.About Eos Energy EnterprisesEos Energy Enterprises, Inc. is accelerating the shift to American energy independence with positively ingenious solutions that transform how the world stores power. Our breakthrough Znyth™ aqueous zinc battery was designed to overcome the limitations of conventional lithium-ion technology. It is safe, scalable, efficient, sustainable, manufactured in the U.S., and the core of our innovative systems that today provides utility, industrial, and commercial customers with a proven, reliable energy storage alternative for 3 to 12-hour applications. Eos was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. For more information about Eos (NASDAQ: EOSE), visit eose.com.About FlexGenFlexGen provides its customers with best-in-class service and performance, ensuring safety, reliability, and resiliency in all operating environments. With its Remote Operations Center and Battery Innovation Lab, FlexGen provides unmatched management, monitoring, and energy storage optimizations for energy storage assets. The company's HybridOSTM Energy Management System (EMS) and Lifecycle service team manages a rapidly growing fleet of energy storage assets for investor-owned utilities, Municipal and Cooperative Utilities, and Independent Power Producers.