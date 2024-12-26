Case study - Powering Peru with Kseng Solar's Fixed Adjustable Mounting System
Located in Peru, the system was selected for its high cost-effectiveness and step-less adjustment. Designed to maximize energy yield throughout the year, it enables seasonal tilt angle adjustments for optimal performance under various conditions.
Furthermore, it's highly pre-assembled to eliminate the need for on-site cutting and welding, allowing for quick and easy installation. This economical solution combines affordability with durability, making it perfect for a wide range of open-terrain applications.
**Project information**
- Location: Peru
- Size of system: 500kW
- Start of construction: August 2024
- Completion: September 2024
- Wind Speed: 30 m/s
- Foundation: Concrete with Steel Piles
- Design standard: EU Standard
- Minimum ground clearance: 718mm (When the tilt angle is 30°)
- Adjustment method: Manually adjustable
- Adjustable angle: 5-30°
- Module orientation: Vertical
- PV-Modules quantity per row: 2x10 & 2x20
- Material: Carbon Steel
- Warranty: 10 years
Special Features Of Kseng Solar's Fixed Adjustable Mounting System
- Angle Adjustable for optimal performance
- Stepless adjusting, easily handled by a single person
- Highly pre-assembled for saving on-time installation time and labor cost
- Adaption to various terrains allowing a slope up to 10% to 20%
Find more about the product: https://www.xmkseng.com/ksm-ma-fixed-adjustable-ground-mounted-solar-panels-mounting-system_p145.html
