Case study - Powering Peru with Kseng Solar's Fixed Adjustable Mounting System

Located in Peru, the system was selected for its high cost-effectiveness and step-less adjustment. Designed to maximize energy yield throughout the year, it enables seasonal tilt angle adjustments for optimal performance under various conditions.

Furthermore, it's highly pre-assembled to eliminate the need for on-site cutting and welding, allowing for quick and easy installation. This economical solution combines affordability with durability, making it perfect for a wide range of open-terrain applications.**Project information**- Location: Peru- Size of system: 500kW- Start of construction: August 2024- Completion: September 2024- Wind Speed: 30 m/s- Foundation: Concrete with Steel Piles- Design standard: EU Standard- Minimum ground clearance: 718mm (When the tilt angle is 30°)- Adjustment method: Manually adjustable- Adjustable angle: 5-30°- Module orientation: Vertical- PV-Modules quantity per row: 2x10 & 2x20- Material: Carbon Steel- Warranty: 10 yearsSpecial Features Of Kseng Solar's Fixed Adjustable Mounting System- Angle Adjustable for optimal performance- Stepless adjusting, easily handled by a single person- Highly pre-assembled for saving on-time installation time and labor cost- Adaption to various terrains allowing a slope up to 10% to 20%Find more about the product: https://www.xmkseng.com/ksm-ma-fixed-adjustable-ground-mounted-solar-panels-mounting-system_p145.html