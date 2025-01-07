EDF Renewables North America and Enbridge Announce Commercial Operation of Fox Squirrel Solar

EDF Renewables North America and Enbridge Inc, a leading North American energy infrastructure company (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB), today announced that the Amazon Solar Farm Ohio - Fox Squirrel Solar project achieved full operational status in December 2024, with all three phases now actively delivering electricity to the PJM grid. Fox Squirrel Solar, a ground-mounted solar facility with total capacity of 577 MWac/749 MWdc, is one of the largest utility-scale solar developments east of the Mississippi River.



More Headlines Articles

Developed by EDF Renewables and owned in partnership with Enbridge, Fox Squirrel Solar will help address the growing energy needs of central Ohio. Located in Madison County, Fox Squirrel Solar's 1.4 million panels and 159 inverters represent the largest onshore renewable energy project developed and built by EDF Renewables North America. During peak construction, about 650 workers were onsite installing approximately 10,000 panels per day adding up to nearly 1.5 million work hours.The full generation capacity will be delivered to Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) through power purchase agreements, which will help contribute to Amazon's Climate Pledge commitment. As renewable energy commitments are increasingly embraced by corporations, solar projects like Fox Squirrel will help Ohio realize its goal of continuing to attract business and increasing economic growth in the state."We are delighted to announce the completion of EDF Renewables' largest energy investment in North America - Fox Squirrel Solar," commented Kate O'Hair, Senior Vice President for Onshore Development at EDF Renewables North America. "This project is a shining example of the power of partnerships between landowners, the local community and our project partners all working together towards a sustainable future. Our development partner, Geenex Solar, has been instrumental in making this project a reality. Fox Squirrel has brought hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars to Madison County throughout the development and construction phase. As we transition into the operational phase, we are committed to continuing to be a responsible and reliable neighbor and strengthening our environmental and community stewardship.""We are excited to celebrate the completion of the final phase of Fox Squirrel Solar, a key milestone in our expanded strategic partnership with EDF Renewables," said Tom Carbone, Vice President, Power Business Development, Enbridge. "This project represents an important milestone in advancing Enbridge's renewable energy strategy, reinforcing our leadership in the ongoing energy evolution. We're proud to provide 100% of the power to Amazon to help provide clean, renewable energy for their operations and support their sustainability goals."EDF Renewables, one of the largest renewable developers in North America, is committed to providing solutions to meet our customer's carbon-reduction goals. With over 35 years of experience and 18 gigawatts of wind, solar, and storage projects developed, EDF Renewables provides integrated energy solutions from grid-scale power to electric vehicle charging.About EDF Renewables North AmericaEDF Renewables North America is a market leading independent power producer and service provider with 35 years of expertise in renewable energy. The Company delivers grid-scale power: wind (onshore and offshore), solar photovoltaic, and storage projects; distribution-scale power: solar and storage; asset optimization: technical, operational, and commercial expertise to maximize performance of generating projects, and onsite solutions, through the Company's PowerFlex subsidiary, offering a full suite of onsite energy solutions for commercial and industrial customers: solar, storage, EV charging, energy management systems, and microgrids. EDF Renewables' North American portfolio consists of 18 GW of developed projects and 14.6 GW under service contracts. EDF Renewables North America is a subsidiary of EDF Renewables, the dedicated renewable energy affiliate of the EDF Group. For more information visit: www.edf-re.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.About Enbridge Inc.At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We're advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com.