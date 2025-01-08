Silfab Solar, Pivot Energy Announce U.S.-Made Partnership

Silfab Solar Inc., the solar industry's market leader for innovative and high-performance PV modules, today announced a 350 megawatt (MW) supply agreement with Pivot Energy, a leading, national renewable energy provider and independent power producer.



The multi-year partnership is the latest supply agreement for Silfab as it prepares to operate its newest and most advanced U.S. production facility in South Carolina. The new facility will initially produce at least 1 gigawatt of American-made solar cells and 1.3 gigawatts of modules.Silfab will supply 350 MW of commercial PV modules with a high concentration of domestic content to Pivot over a two-year period, starting in Q2 of this year. Pivot will use these modules to develop community solar projects throughout the U.S."We are extremely pleased to supply Pivot and their esteemed customers with next-generation, American-made panels that deliver superior efficiency and performance," said Paolo Maccario, Silfab President and CEO. "The fastest way to meet this country's urgent demand for more sustainable energy is with solar made by Americans using American components.""Silfab is positioned to be a leader in the U.S. manufacturing of solar cells and modules," said Richard Gilker, SVP of Technical Operations at Pivot Energy. "The high-quality, reliable modules we are purchasing from Silfab will enable us to attain the domestic content for the projects that will use those modules."Silfab will supply Pivot with its latest and most advanced commercial module—the 580 XM+ which will roll out of the South Carolina facility this year. Increased demand for Silfab products recently prompted the company to secure $100 million of new financing to scale solar cell operations within its nearly 800,000-square-foot South Carolina manufacturing plant. Silfab also operates a large West Coast module production facility with 1.1 gigawatts of capacity in Washington. Silfab's PV modules are designed with the latest technological advancements gained through strategic global partnerships and are assembled under the highest quality-control standards in the industry.About Silfab SolarSilfab Solar is the North American leader in the design, development and manufacture of high-efficiency, premium quality PV modules. Silfab leverages more than 40 years of solar experience and best-in-class technologies to produce the highest- rated solar modules. Silfab operates state-of-the-art facilities in the state of Washington and Toronto, Canada and will soon be manufacturing solar cells and PV modules in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Each operating facility features multiple automated production lines, certified to the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System standard, and just-in-time manufacturing to deliver Buy American approved PV modules specifically designed for and dedicated to the North American market. www.silfabsolar.comAbout Pivot EnergyPivot Energy is a renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns, and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot leverages its renewable expertise to provide a range of unique offerings that accelerate the clean energy transition by helping companies and communities attain impactful decarbonization. Pivot is a U.S.-based Certified B-Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at providing a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance factors. Pivot Energy is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.