Energy Toolbase Partners with Hawaii Unified Industries to Install Intelligent Energy Storage Controls at Golf Club

Energy Toolbase (ETB) has expanded its energy storage offering in Hawaii. ETB and Hawaii Unified partnered to install an intelligent energy management system at a golf club in Kihei, Hawaii. Hawaii Unified, which has been modeling solar and energy storage projects in the ETB Developer platform since 2017, installed the ESS with a storage capacity of 125kW/352kWh to complement an existing 174.80 kW solar PV array at the golf course. They were searching for control software that could seamlessly integrate with innovative battery technology and provide energy arbitrage capabilities. The system was paired seamlessly with ETB Controller, a sophisticated energy management system from Energy Toolbase.



The ESS will utilize ETB Controller with Acumen AI™ to target peak demand charges with PV self-consumption to reduce excess energy exports to the grid by charging the battery during the day when PV is producing and discharging the battery at night. With the integration of Energy Toolbase's asset monitoring software, ETB Monitor, both the developer and the customer gain a unified interface for monitoring the real-time performance of the systems."Hawaii has long been a leader in renewable energy growth, continually advancing legislation and regulations to foster adaptation, which is truly exciting," said Kevin Mulvey, Vice President of Operations at Energy Toolbase. "We are very proud to contribute to this growth and to add more renewable energy sources to the islands."About Energy ToolbaseEnergy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,000 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit www.energytoolbase.com.Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.About Hawaii UnifiedWe are Hawaii's solution-driven leaders in construction, energy, and facility maintenance, leveraging the experience and expertise of our self-performing trades to deliver unparalleled service and project execution. Hawaii Unified is a self-performing contractor with one of the most highly trained and experienced craft workforces in the Hawaii market. We believe in self-performing our work as it allows our project team to be proactive rather than reactive. The Hawaii Unified team sets the standard for the pace and quality of work and is able to better anticipate and resolve potential issues. With our in-house staff, established relationships, and local intelligence, Hawaii Unified can design, build, and finance your projects in Hawaii and the Pacific Islands. For more information, please visit www.hawaiiunified.com.