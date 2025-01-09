Solis Inverters Now Listed on Hawaiian Electric's Qualified Equipment List

December 18, 2024—Solis, a global leader in solar inverter technology, is proud to announce that its residential high-voltage hybrid inverters (3.8-11.4kW) and commercial power class inverters (25-60kW) are now officially listed on the Hawaiian Electric (HECO) Qualified Equipment List. This milestone underscores Solis' commitment to delivering high-quality, compliant, and safety-focused products that meet the unique needs of the regions they serve.



Hawaiian Electric's Qualified Equipment List identifies products that meet strict criteria for performing essential Grid Support Utility Interactive (GSUI) functions. These requirements ensure that grid-connected equipment contributes to system reliability and supports a seamless transition to renewable energy. By meeting these standards, Solis inverters enable customers in Hawaii to benefit from efficient, dependable, and compliant renewable energy solutions."Being listed on the Hawaiian Electric Qualified Equipment List highlights Solis' dedication to product excellence, regulatory compliance, and grid safety," said James Qiao, General Manager at Solis US, Canada and Puerto Rico. "Hawaii is a leader in renewable energy adoption, and we are honored to contribute to its clean energy goals with our innovative inverter solutions."Solis inverters are designed with advanced technology to optimize solar performance while ensuring seamless integration with utility grids. The inclusion of Solis inverters in the HECO Qualified Equipment List reaffirms the company's focus on supporting the safety, reliability, and sustainability of energy systems worldwide.For more information about Solis inverters and their applications, visit www.solisinverters.com.About SolisSolis is a global leader in photovoltaic inverters, dedicated to advancing the future of solar energy through innovative technology and reliable solutions, with a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. Established in 2005, Ginlong (Solis) Technologies (Stock Code: 300763. SZ) is one of the most experienced and largest manufacturers of PV string inverters. Presented under the Solis brand, the company's portfolio uses innovative string inverter technology to deliver first-class reliability that has been validated under the most stringent international certifications. Armed with a global supply chain, world-class R&D, and manufacturing capabilities, Ginlong optimizes its inverters for each regional market, servicing and supporting its customers with its team of local experts.