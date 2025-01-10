Artemis by Monalee is Now Offering Industry-Leading GoodLeap Lease Financing for Solar Companies

Artemis by Monalee is changing the way solar is financed, offering consumers easy lease options that can save up to 50% on their electric bills. As the fastest, customer-first solar platform in the industry, Artemis enables solar companies to speed up their quoting/sales process 100X, delivering a better customer experience and meeting the demands of the modern economy. All while being one-fifth the cost of alternative software solutions in the market today.

As the demand for affordable and sustainable energy solutions grows, Artemis by Monalee is introducing industry-leading GoodLeap lease financing for fast-growing solar companies. Currently active across 12 states, consumers can easily select the lease option that best suits their needs and enjoy instant approval through soft credit checks, enabling savings of up to 30-50% on their monthly electric bills.



To power its innovative offering, Artemis has connected with GoodLeap, a leading company that has funded nearly $20B in projects. This connection equips solar companies using Artemis with the ability to give consumers lease pricing instantly on their website, along with credit approvals, instant 12-second system designs that meet GoodLeap's high bar for accuracy/approval, and access to competitive pricing, streamlining the process for their customers.This shift toward solar leasing is largely driven by the ongoing rise in utility rates, compounded by inflation. In the past few years alone, average electricity prices have steadily risen, with a 5% increase in 2021, a 10% increase in 2022, and a 7.5% increase in 2023. When factoring in inflation, there's been a 4.7% increase in 2021, 8% in 2022, and 4% in 2023."Utility costs are only going to increase because of the amount of Capital Expenditure required to maintain the grid and the transmission lines…and these price increases get passed on to consumers," explains Artemis co-founder Walid Halty. He asserts that this is a big reason consumers are increasingly choosing lease financing today and that installers will want to include this offering. He says, "Installers are seeing nearly 40% improvement in consumer demand by adding lease financing via Artemis, as opposed to just loan financing."Artemis by Monalee officially launched at this year's RE+ conference—the largest clean energy event in North America—but its technology has been in use since Monalee launched in 2022. Recognizing the need for greater solar adoption among homeowners, Halty chose to make its proprietary software available to other companies.As the fastest, customer-first solar platform in the industry, Artemis enables solar companies to speed up their quoting/sales process 100X, delivering a better customer experience and meeting the demands of the modern economy. All while being one-fifth the cost of alternative software solutions in the market today.Some of Artemis' most compelling capabilities include generating accurate, 3D-rendered solar designs in less than ten seconds, side-by-side finance comparisons for homeowners, and beginning-to-end fulfillment. Companies interested in using Artemis can sign up for a five-minute demo here.About MonaleeMonalee is a climate tech company that is accelerating the adoption of home solar, storage, and EV charging. By leveraging powerful machine learning and removing commission-based salespeople, Monalee saves homeowners thousands of dollars off the total price of going solar. More information can be found on Monalee.co and on LinkedIn.