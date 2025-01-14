Energy Toolbase Announces Energy Storage Partnership with Sol-Ark to Provide Energy Storage Solutions for Small Commercial

Energy Toolbase and Sol-Ark have partnered to provide an all-encompassing commercial energy storage system. This collaboration offers small commercial and industrial (C&I) solar and storage projects with Sol-Ark's high-efficiency, durable, and scalable energy storage solutions paired with the ETB Controller energy management system.



Sol-Ark is a Texas-based solar and energy storage technology company known for its high-efficiency, all-in-one, and scalable solar storage solutions and provides businesses with systems built for performance, reliability, and long-term value. The initiative integrates ETB Developer's project economics modeling and proposal-building capabilities with ETB Controller's energy storage control software and pairs them with Sol-Ark's L3 lithium battery energy storage system and 30K and 60K inverters. Users can model how the Sol-Ark systems, paired with ETB Controller, will operate and perform in the field and deploy the systems all through Energy Toolbase.Sol-Ark systems are available in DC- and AC-coupled configurations, and can be deployed in microgrid applications, providing even greater flexibility for energy storage projects. The 30K inverter is specifically designed for light commercial applications, increasing the range of solutions for diverse project needs. ETB Controller with Acumen AI™ expands upon the capabilities of Sol-Ark's L3 series energy storage systems, facilitating more advanced optimization strategies for managing peak demand, load shifting, and other energy use cases. This integrated approach opens new opportunities for Energy Toolbase users to model project economics and effectively control site performance, driving profitability for micro-to-small C&I projects."We're thrilled to team up with Sol-Ark to bring comprehensive solar and energy storage solutions to the smaller commercial sector," said Energy Storage System Operations Specialist Arthur Dougherty at Energy Toolbase. "This integration will open up new opportunities for our users to model and deploy small C&I projects seamlessly."The combined solution aims to bridge a gap in the market by meeting the unique needs of micro-to-small C&I and EPC projects up to 1 megawatt, unlocking a new segment for both Energy Toolbase and Sol-Ark. With over 150 sites already contracted using ETB Controller, Energy Toolbase continues to expand its commercial offerings, further strengthened by its partnership with Sol-Ark."This partnership with Energy Toolbase marks an exciting milestone for Sol-Ark as we continue to innovate and simplify solar and storage solutions," said Andy Goldstein, Sales Director of Strategic Accounts at Sol-Ark. "By integrating our advanced inverter technology with Energy Toolbase's industry-leading software platform and ETB Controller, we're providing installers and developers with a seamless solution to optimize system performance, enhance energy management, and deliver greater value to customers."Energy Toolbase invites industry professionals to attend a webinar on February 4, 2025, highlighting the partnership. Registration for this free webinar is now open.About Energy ToolbaseEnergy Toolbase is an industry-leading software platform that provides a cohesive suite of project estimating, storage control, and asset monitoring products that enable solar and storage developers to deploy projects more efficiently. Energy Toolbase's SaaS products are used by over 1,500 distributed energy organizations worldwide. To learn more or request a free trial, visit https://www.energytoolbase.com.Energy Toolbase is backed by its parent company, Pason Systems, a leading global provider of data management systems and controls automation software for the energy industry. With a global footprint and 40-year track record, Pason enjoys one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSI.About Sol-ArkSol-Ark is a Texas-based solar and energy storage technology company known for its high-efficiency, durable, and scalable solar storage solutions. Sol-Ark's cutting-edge products enable businesses and homeowners to harness the power of the sun with systems that are built for performance, reliability, and long-term value. For more information, please visit https://www.sol-ark.com.