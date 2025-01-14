JDR provides cables to support cutting-edge IceCube neutrino research in Antarctica’s extremes

JDR Cables, the global subsea cable supplier and service provider, part of the TFKable Group, has secured a landmark contract from Michigan State University to supply and coordinate the delivery of custom-engineered cables for an upgrade to the IceCube Neutrino Observatory, an advanced international research project in Antarctica dedicated to studying subatomic particles called neutrinos.



The IceCube Observatory, funded by the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) and managed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, is a research facility located at the South Pole. Spanning one cubic kilometre of ice and operated by a global team of 350 scientists from 58 institutions across 14 countries, the Neutrino Observatory is designed to detect high-energy neutrinos emitted by extreme astrophysical events such as exploding stars, gamma-ray bursts, and black hole interactions with their host galaxies. With support from the NSF, Michigan State University, and European and Japanese partners, the IceCube upgrade will improve the observatory's sensitivity to these sources and enable ground-breaking measurements of the fundamental properties of neutrinos themselves.To achieve this, the project requires specialised cables designed to withstand Antarctic conditions, including temperatures as low as -55°C and pressures exceeding 45 MPa at depths of up to 2.5 kilometres. JDR will supply terminal cables, storage systems, and breakout points for the upgrade. These have been specifically designed and adapted to meet these extreme conditions and integrated with technology for data transmission in remote and harsh environments. The equipment will be shipped from JDR's Houston facilities in two phases, first to California and then to New Zealand, before final transport to Antarctica. While JDR will not conduct the physical installation, it will provide ongoing support, including surface-level repairs, should any issues arise post-deployment."This project will see us cross an exciting frontier for JDR, taking our technology to the extreme environment of Antarctica," said Frank McConville, Project Manager at JDR. "Our team has applied years of experience to provide cables capable of withstanding the severe polar conditions, and we're proud of how well each stage has come together. We're thrilled to support IceCube's cutting-edge research, knowing these cables will provide essential, long-term performance in one of the most challenging settings on Earth."Brian Davis, General Manager at JDR Cables, commented, "It's exciting to be part of such groundbreaking research and to deliver on a complex, high-stakes project. This achievement fits perfectly into our strategy of diversifying into new sectors, expanding our expertise into areas like scientific research. With JDR cables now being installed on five continents, we continue to strengthen our global presence and showcase our ability to support critical infrastructure across the world."