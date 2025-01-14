Mitsubishi Electric to Ship Samples of LV100 1.2-kV IGBT Module for Industrial Use

Eighth-generation IGBT chips help to minimize power loss in renewable-energy power-supply systems

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that beginning February 15 it will provide samples of its new LV100-type 1.2-kV IGBT module as an industrial-use power semiconductor module for solar and other renewable-energy power-supply systems. Equipped with an eighth-generation insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT), the module minimizes power loss and maximizes output power of inverters and other components in power systems, such as photovoltaic power-generation systems and storage batteries.

The module will be exhibited at the 39th Electronics R&D, Manufacturing and Packaging Technology Expo (NEPCON JAPAN 2025) to be held at Tokyo Big Sight, Japan, from January 22 to 24, as well as other exhibitions in North America, Europe, China and additional locations.

Since their launch in 1990, Mitsubishi Electric's IGBT-based power semiconductor modules have been highly evaluated for their excellent performance and high reliability, leading to diverse applications in the consumer, automotive, industrial and railway sectors. The company has now developed its eighth-generation IGBT with original split-dummy-active (SDA) and controlling-carrier plasma-layer (CPL) structures.

Compared with an existing product, the new LV100-type 1.2-kV module with an eighth-generation IGBT chips reduce power loss by approximately 15% in inverters used in solar power-generation systems, storage batteries and more. In addition, the current rating of 1,800A, which is 1.5 times higher than that of the aforementioned existing product, is achieved by optimizing the IGBT and diode chips layout, which is expected to boost inverter output power. Furthermore, the module's conventional package is easy to connect in parallel and can accommodate inverter configurations spanning a wide range of capacitances.

