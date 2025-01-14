SolarEdge and Summit Ridge Collaborate to Deploy SolarEdge's American-Manufactured Technology for Rooftop Solar in the U.S

MILPITAS, California - January 14th, 2025 - SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG) and Summit Ridge Energy (SRE), a leading commercial solar company, announced their partnership for the supply of SolarEdge's inverters and Power Optimizers, domestically-manufactured in Tampa, Florida.



More Headlines Articles

SRE is expected to standardize its rooftop solar installations with SolarEdge inverter solutions for commercial solar. These projects are estimated to exceed 100MW, with SRE anticipating continued growth as their development pipeline expands. Initial shipments from Florida are expected to begin in April 2025."This partnership with SolarEdge highlights our unwavering commitment to using American-made components in 100% of our solar energy projects. By leasing large-scale industrial rooftops across Maryland and Illinois, we're able to enhance the resilience of local electric grids, support domestic supply chains and create valuable job opportunities for American workers," said Mike Dillon, Senior Vice President of Operations at Summit Ridge Energy. "Together with SolarEdge, we're proud to be investing in a future of American energy independence and a strengthened economy.""We are thrilled to strengthen our longstanding partnership with the team at Summit Ridge and expand our manufacturing footprint in the United States," said Naama Ohana, Chief of C&I Division at SolarEdge. "This collaboration underscores the importance of the clean energy and advanced manufacturing credits, which help ensure the fiscal certainty to invest in local manufacturing and bring thousands of new jobs and technological expertise to American soil. Summit Ridge Energy has a steadfast commitment to U.S. energy independence and security, and we are proud to be working together to provide access to essential and best-in-class technologies, bringing more power, efficiency, and safety to the local industry."SolarEdge's domestically manufactured inverters and Power Optimizers enable independent power producers like Summit Ridge to source key solar components from within the United States.