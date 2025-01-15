Cleantech Group Unveils the Global Cleantech 100 2025: The Year We Remember the Guardrails Coming Off

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — January 15, 2025 — Cleantech Group, the leading authority on global cleantech innovation, proudly announces the release of the 2025 Global Cleantech 100. This annual list, now in its 16th year, showcases the most promising private cleantech companies making significant contributions to sustainable innovation.



The complimentary report will introduce you to the innovators advancing groundbreaking technologies and business models to enable us to act on the ever-increasing climate and environmental crisis.The cleantech theme is poised for pivotal milestones in 2025 as market forces intensify and innovation accelerates. Continuing trends from 2024, including policy uncertainty, groundbreaking first-of-a-kind (FOAK) projects, and the surging demand for climate adaptation technologies, will emphasize the importance of product and project economics.Companies that capitalize on organic demand—such as the growing needs of data centers—and prove their technologies in real-world environments without relying on favorable policy support, will find themselves in the best position to succeed. Economic viability will be the defining metric of success in 2025."This year's Global Cleantech 100 reveals a shift in market sentiment," said Richard Youngman, CEO of Cleantech Group. "The bar has gone up for what kind of level of potential novelty, uniqueness, and cost improvements might be attractive."Key Milestones to Watch in 2025Increased Exits for Hardware Companies. Expect more acquisitions of hardware companies related to data center growth, energy resilience, and security. Advanced cooling systems for data centers, power conversion innovations, and grid hardening technologies are particularly attractive to demand owners seeking to secure intellectual property and offer solutions into newly power-hungry markets.FOAK Projects Paving the Way for Fast Followers. 2024's success in launching FOAK projects has set the stage for scale. Companies transitioning to economic, nth-of-a-kind facilities will gain an edge, leveraging lessons learned from early adopters. This "free-rider" effect will benefit fast followers, who can refine processes and avoid costly mistakes.China's Continued Influence. Despite featuring only two companies from China in the Global Cleantech 100, the nation remains a significant force in cleantech innovation. With its ongoing renewable energy and EV expansion, breakthroughs in long-duration energy storage, grid resilience, and nuclear advancements (both fission and fusion) are anticipated. However, reduced collaboration with global partners could limit visibility into these developments, creating both opportunities and challenges for international competitors.Breakouts in Adaptation and Resilience. Climate adaptation technologies are set for major breakthroughs. Innovations like wildfire prevention tools that reduce carbon emissions and protect resources illustrate the dual benefits of adaptation and mitigation. As markets embrace diverse success metrics—financial loss avoided, human safety, biodiversity preservation—adaptation technologies will see broader adoption across government, private-sector, utility, and even residential markets.Featured companies will be recognized at the Cleantech Forum North America, taking place January 27-29 in San Diego, CA. This event offers participants the opportunity to connect with many of the innovators on the list, along with many other rising stars. The Forum will showcase the latest trends, groundbreaking technologies, and foster collaboration within the cleantech community.The Global Cleantech 100 program has been running since 2009, the last 12 years with the support of Chubb, the world's largest property and casualty insurance company.About Cleantech GroupCleantech® Group is a research-driven company that helps corporates, public sector, investors and others, identify, assess, and engage with the innovative solutions and opportunities that are related to the world's massive, and growing, environmental and climate challenges. Our insights and expertise are delivered to clients all over the world through our Research, Consulting, and Events. We have been the leading authority on global cleantech innovation since 2002.