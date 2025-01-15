Nextracker and University of California Berkeley Engineering Partner to Establish the CALNEXT Center for Solar Energy Research

Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT) and the University of California Berkeley Engineering (UC Berkeley) announce a strategic partnership aimed at advancing solar power plant technology to meet rising global energy demand. The collaboration will establish the CALNEXT Center for Solar Energy Research that will drive a leading-edge research program and a planned state-of-the-art solar test field. Nextracker has contributed a $6.5 million gift to support the initiative, which is already soliciting and receiving research proposals from UC Berkeley Engineering faculty and graduate students.



The CALNEXT Center for Solar Energy Research is dedicated to advancing solar energy technology by leveraging UC Berkeley's renowned academic expertise and cutting-edge research facilities. The center's efforts will prioritize technologies to enhance power plant performance and operations, paving the way for rapid expansion of utility-scale solar. This initiative aims to further solidify solar energy as a clean, cost-effective and quickly deployable solution to meet the nation's increasing demand for sustainable power.The center also plans to integrate cutting-edge solar technologies into UC Berkeley's engineering and environmental science programs and curricula, providing students with hands-on learning experiences and access to industry-leading tools and real-world applications."We are thrilled to partner with UC Berkeley to inaugurate the CALNEXT Center for Solar Energy Research," said Alex Au, co-founder and CTO Nextracker, who will oversee CALNEXT operations and initiatives on behalf of Nextracker. "Through our partnership with UC Berkeley Engineering, we are creating a powerful platform to continue to push the boundaries of solar technology, ensuring clean and affordable energy generation is available to all.""By fostering collaboration between academia and industry, we aim to drive significant advancements in solar power technologies," said Tarek Zohdi, associate dean for research, UC Berkeley Engineering, and director of the CALNEXT center. "Nextracker shares UC Berkeley's ethos of education, discovery, and innovation, and this center will provide our faculty and students with a world-class research experience."In addition, UC Berkeley Engineering students will be able to tap into Nextracker's established internship and mentoring programs and employment opportunities, fueling the workforce pipeline with skilled, industry-ready graduates."This center will not only accelerate innovation but also develop the next generation of engineers and researchers at the forefront of the global solar energy revolution," said Francesco Borrelli, professor of mechanical engineering and co-director of the CALNEXT Center.The CALNEXT Center for Solar Energy Research was realized through the shared vision of collaborators Tarek Zohdi, Francisco Borrelli, and Alex Au. Together, they are committed to advancing sustainable, large-scale energy solutions and fostering future leaders in solar technology.For more information about CALNEXT, please contact media@nextracker.com.About NextrackerNextracker is a leading provider of intelligent, integrated solar tracker, foundations, and software solutions used in ground-mounted utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects around the world. Our products enable solar PV power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance. With power plants operating in more than forty countries worldwide, Nextracker offers solar tracker technologies that increase energy production while reducing costs for significant plant ROI. For more information, please visit Nextracker.com.