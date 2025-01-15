Xpanner Announces Newly Launched Xpanner XBoost Partnership Program for the Solar and Construction Industries

Santa Fe Springs, CA - January 15, 2025 — Xpanner, a fast-growing company offering automation and robotics solution for construction designed to make on-site work easier and more efficient, today announced the launch of its XBoost Partnership Program that aims to leverage strategic alliances and marketing to enhance visibility and collaboration in the solar industry.



"We are very excited to launch the Xpanner XBoost Partnership Program to deepen our engagement with solar energy companies that share our commitment to renewable and sustainable energy," said Henri Lee, CEO and Co-Founder of Xpanner. "XBoost is designed to drive improvement through technological innovation while empowering companies that adopt these solutions to achieve greater growth and success."By combining Xpanner's automation solutions with the expertise of solar energy contractors, we aim to drive the industry forward through innovation and new approaches," Lee said. "XBoost will be key to helping make this happen."The Xpanner XBoost Partnership Program is an integrated strategic initiative designed to foster collaboration between Xpanner and its partners. The program's goal is to drive mutual growth and success through maximizing brand exposure for solar farms and construction EPCs. It highlights the quality and cost-efficiency of Xpanner's automated pile-driving solutions while leveraging partner expertise to ensure the success of solar farm projects.In 2022, Xpanner in Korea developed a similar program called "Xpanner Partners Operator" to support owner-operators as it is quite common for subcontractors of large companies to outsource their work to owner-operators in Korea. The program addressed a challenge Xpanner had identified that both operators and subcontractors faced difficulties in finding capable and reliable partners as there was no forum to connect them. Similar to the initial phase of the XBoost program, the Xpanner team took the initiative to promote owner-operators to subcontractors.The Xpanner team in Korea provided owner-operators with professional branding kits that included essentials like business cards, landing pages, and endorsements. These were basic but invaluable tools that they had never had access to before. The program brought significant benefits to both parties. First, owner-operators gained greater visibility to companies, making it easier for them to secure projects. Second, subcontractor companies could more easily find reliable partners thanks to comprehensive information about the operators' projects, technologies and capabilities.Since entering the U.S. market in late 2023, Xpanner has rapidly gained traction, building on its success in markets including Australia, Korea, and Saudi Arabia. The company's Technology as a Service (TaaS) model integrates automation and robotics to streamline construction processes. In the United States, Xpanner has focused on solar farm construction, supporting projects throughout 2024 in Alabama, Missouri, and Texas, with new developments anticipated in Arizona, California, and Colorado in 2025. Xpanner has been recognized on BuiltWorld's Robotics Top 50 list for two consecutive years (2023 and 2024) and won the 2023 BuiltWorld's Construction Technology Conference Demo Day competition in Chicago.Xpanner's technology retrofits seamlessly into existing machinery, enabling operators to complete tasks more efficiently while giving supervisors better control over job site operations. This approach underscores Xpanner's commitment to making construction technologies both accessible and impactful, a key concept of Xpanner's that is different than others."Xpanner's mission is to ensure that beneficial technologies are not only innovative but also practical and usable on construction sites," Lee said. "We feel that the XBoost Partnership Program will allow us to better address the issues of the solar industry, particularly the skilled labor shortage by enhancing worker productivity and efficiency. We are excited about the program and what it can mean to the industry."For more information on Xpanner and the XBoost Partnership Program, visit https://www.xpanner.com/.About XpannerXpanner offers integrated smart construction solutions to make on-site work easier and more effective through automation and robotics. Xpanner retrofits its technology onto existing construction equipment, helping operators complete tasks faster and enabling supervisors to efficiently manage machines across the jobsite. The solutions radically improve productivity and cost efficiency. A global enterprise, Xpanner was established in South Korea in 2020 and entered the U.S. market in 2023. Learn more at https://www.xpanner.com/.