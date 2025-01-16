Do Solar Home Batteries Make Sense in Virginia?
Virtue Solar explores whether or not energy storage + solar is a viable option in the Virginia market.
Charlottesville-based Virtue Solar, a top installer in Virginia, is proud to present a new educational blog post exploring the benefits and practicality of home solar batteries for Virginia homeowners. The article, titled "Do Home Solar Batteries Make Sense in Virginia?," delves into the advantages of integrating a battery system with your solar panels.
One of the key highlights is the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act, which now allows home batteries to qualify for a 30% federal solar tax credit. This significant cost-saving incentive makes it the perfect time to consider investing in energy storage.
The blog also emphasizes the energy security offered by solar batteries. Unlike traditional generators, modern batteries provide seamless and quiet backup power, ensuring your home stays functional during outages without the drawbacks of noise and fuel fumes. This is especially practical for Virginians residing in storm-prone areas.
Additionally, the article reviews popular battery options such as the Tesla Powerwall 3 and Enphase 5P, applauding their efficiency and reliability. With advances in technology, today's batteries are more compact, lasting, and integral to home energy systems.
The post also touches on potential changes to Virginia's net-metering policies, underscoring the value of having a personal energy storage solution.
For a comprehensive insight into whether a solar battery fits your needs, we invite you to read the full article and learn more about Virtue Solar.
Featured Product
U.S. BATTERY RENEWABLE ENERGY SERIES DEEP CYCLE BATTERIES
Our RE Series batteries are designed to provide the highest peak capacity, longest cycle life, and greatest reliability for use in industrial or residential renewable energy applications. Renewable Energy Series batteries utilize the company's exclusive XC2™ formulation and Diamond Plate Technology® to create the industry's most efficient battery plates, delivering greater watt-hours per liter and watt-hours per kilogram than any other flooded lead-acid battery in the market. Our Deep Cycle batteries are engineered to work with solar panels as well as other renewable energy applications.