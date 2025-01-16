ASHLAND, OREGON — Stracker Solar, a pioneer of advanced solar tracking technology, is ready to take orders to help French parking lot owners meet the ambitious new solar energy mandate set by the French government. The US-based startup has set up a Swiss fabrication facility to meet growing European demand for high-density solar.



Stracker Solar's cutting-edge tracking technology offers the most efficient and transformative way to comply with the law, which requires parking lots with 80 or more spaces to generate solar power covering at least 50% of their area. Widely regarded as an evolutionary leap forward in solar efficiency, Stracker's elevated, dual-axis platforms generate more power per square foot than any other type of solar installation on the market today.By dynamically following the sun throughout the day, Strackers produce 50-70% more energy than stationary systems such as carports. This breakthrough technology allows parking lot owners to maximize renewable energy generation while preserving the full functionality of their parking areas.Efficient and Elegant Compliance for French Parking LotsFrance's mandate sets aggressive deadlines for compliance: parking lots with 80-400 spaces have five years to meet the requirement, while lots with more than 400 spaces must comply within three years. Stracker Solar's innovative platforms provide a fast, efficient, and aesthetically pleasing solution to meet these requirements, featuring:• Superior Energy Generation: With 50-8=70% higher efficiency than fixed installations, Strackers turn parking lots into renewable energy powerhouses, delivering unparalleled energy density per square foot. A single post supports 388 sq. meters (4,180 sq. ft.) of solar coverage• Full Parking Utilization: Elevated platforms with a 4.3-meter (14-foot) clearance ensure uninterrupted vehicle movement and parking functionality.• Sustainability and Minimal Impact: Strackers use five times less metal and ten times less concrete than traditional solar systems, drastically reducing their carbon footprint while maximizing performance.• Quick Installation: Designed for minimal disruption, once assembled, Strackers can be installed in under 45 minutes, allowing parking lot owners to transition seamlessly to compliance without affecting daily operations.• EV Ready: Level 2 charging stations can be easily integrated without the need to use any additional space.• UL Certified: Strackers have earned UL-3703 certification for product safety.• Extreme Weather and Earthquake Ready: Strackers are engineered to withstand winds of 193 km/h (120 mph) and worst-case seismic events. Strackers can be programmed to mount a real-time response and return to a 60° tilt to dramatically decrease exposure to extreme weather events such as hail.• Snow Load Ready: Strackers are designed to automatically dump and distribute snow loads, ensuring continuous power production and facilitating easy ground-level snow management."Strackers are the ultimate solution for parking lots seeking to comply with France's visionary solar mandate," said Freddy Sennhauser, Global Expansion Chair for Stracker Solar. "Not only do Strackers meet the energy generation requirements, but their unprecedented efficiency and low environmental impact set them apart as the missing link in the evolution of solar efficiency. With Strackers, land owners can transform parking lots into paydirt and lead the way in sustainable urban development. It's a win/win scenario."A Global Leader in Solar IntegrationThe French government's solar parking mandate is setting a global precedent by reimagining urban infrastructure as a key driver of renewable energy. Beyond parking lots, the law promotes large-scale solar installations along highways and railways, solidifying France's leadership in the transition to a green economy. Stracker Solar sees this legislation as a bellwether for similar policies worldwide and is uniquely positioned to help parking lot owners and developers stay ahead of the curve."France is leading the charge in demonstrating how infrastructure can drive sustainability," Sennhauser added. "Strackers provide an elegant, efficient, and scalable solution that not only meets compliance deadlines but also delivers unmatched long-term value for businesses and communities."Proven Technology for a Sustainable FutureStracker Solar's track record of successful installations underscores the technology's adaptability, durability, and reliability in real-world applications. Strackers deliver uninterrupted performance in even the harshest conditions.With minimal maintenance—just 45 minutes annually—and energy consumption so low it rivals brewing a pot of coffee, Stracker platforms combine high performance with low operational costs. Their single-post design, which supports 4,180 sq. ft. (388 sq. meters) of coverage, further enhances safety, reduces clutter, and optimizes space efficiency.About Stracker SolarFounded in 2016 and headquartered in Ashland, Oregon, Stracker Solar specializes in manufacturing elevated dual-axis solar trackers that enhance photovoltaic efficiency by up to 70% compared to traditional fixed systems. Their innovative single-pole design maintains a 14-foot ground clearance, allowing for continued land use beneath the installations, making them ideal for parking lots, agricultural settings, and various commercial applications. By continuously aligning with the sun's position, Stracker's systems maximize energy output per square foot, providing a sustainable and space-efficient solution for renewable energy needs.