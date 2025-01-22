BATTERY JAPAN [February] to Highlight the Role of Battery Technology in Attaining Net Zero Carbon Goals

Tokyo, Japan — With the 2050 Net Zero Carbon Goals in tow, strategic exploration of renewables is paramount to achieving it, and BATTERY JAPAN [February] believes in the value of battery technology in this major energy shift.



More Headlines Articles

BATTERY JAPAN is one of the seven show areas at SMART ENERGY WEEK [February], set to open its doors on February 19-21, 2025, at Tokyo Big Sight. Organised by RX Japan Ltd., the show will deliver an expansive selection of businesses, products, and services leading the renewable energy market.It gathers *1,600+ exhibitors, *72,000+ visitors, and *200+ speakers, ensuring a comprehensive exhibition for stakeholders and thought leaders in the industry.Discover Battery JapanBATTERY JAPAN [February] is the next installment under the 18th Int'l Rechargeable Battery Expo. It covers a broad range of technologies, components, materials, and devices for the development and production of rechargeable batteries.The show is guided by the belief that renewable sources like batteries will have a crucial role in achieving the 2050 Net Zero Carbon Goals. Battery technology and other subsequent products can usher in a more efficient energy transformation, revolutionising sectors like transportation, construction, agriculture, and manufacturing.Batteries can boost decarbonisation efforts when used in (to name some) electric vehicles (EVs), industrial machines, energy storage solutions, residential and commercial buildings, and in agricultural equipment like tractors, harvesters, irrigation systems, and lighting.As such, bringing in top brands and industry professionals under one roof makes Battery Japan [February] both influential and indispensable in discovering innovations aiding business success and environmental initiatives.With a promise to connect businesses and stakeholders, the show area guarantees a wide array of battery solutions from well-established brands in the market. Some of the notable companies joining Battery Japan [February] are BYD, Avio, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Denkei, CATL, LS Electric, and Kurabo.Products to be showcased on the three-day expo include:• Solid-state batteries• Battery fuels and components• Manufacturing equipment and ancillary facilities• Testing and inspection equipment• Evaluation equipment• Battery Management Systems (BMS)• EV-related technologies• Battery recycling and reuse technologiesAside from those, forwarding the industry through learning and insight-sharing is available for attendees. Battery Japan [February]'s keynote speech will be on Japan's battery industry policy and strategy, specifically on the "Current Status and Future Direction of the Battery Industry (tentative)."This will be given by Hiroki Aoki, Director of the Battery Industry Division from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, and Kiyoshi Takagi, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s Director of Advanced Materials and Processing Laboratory.Other topics to be covered for the battery sector include the outlook for the global battery and EV industry, company strategies of leading energy businesses, the latest technology on battery modelling, and current trends in manufacturing, development, and recycling.Be Involved in the Energy ShiftDecarbonisation efforts can indeed be challenging, especially for the energy sector. Changing technologies and operations that companies and professionals have been used to is a major undertaking.If net zero carbon goals are to be achieved, modifying one's processes to accommodate newer and cleaner innovations is a must. Not to mention, learning through shared insights and partnerships can prove beneficial in this energy shift.And Battery Japan [February] offers all that and more as it promises visitors a show poised to forward net zero carbon goals while still uplifting businesses.For more information about Battery Japan [February], visit SMART ENERGY WEEK official website.###About RX (Reed Exhibitions)RX is in the business of building businesses for individuals, communities, and organisations. We elevate the power of face-to-face events by combining data and digital products to help customers learn about markets, source products, and complete transactions at approximately 400 events in 22 countries across 42 industry sectors. RX is passionate about making a positive impact on society and is fully committed to creating an inclusive work environment for all our people. RX is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. www.rxglobal.comAbout RX JapanRX Japan organises 90 exhibitions, composed of 372 sub-exhibitions, annually at large exhibition halls such as Tokyo Big Sight, Makuhari Messe, and Intext Osaka across a wide variety of 39 fields, including jewellery, fashion, gift items, electronics, energy, IT, cosmetics, and medical. Visit the RX Japan website for more details.*Visitor & Exhibitor count includes concurrent shows.