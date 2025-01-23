GameChange Solar Strengthens U.S. Solar Supply Chain with Six Tracker Tube Factories

NORWALK, CT - January 23, 2025 - GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking technology, is proud to announce that it is supporting six tracker torque tube factories across the United States, with a combined annual production capacity exceeding 35 GW. These factories, strategically located in Illinois, Texas (three facilities), Arizona, and Michigan, solidify GameChange Solar's position as a leader in the solar supply chain, strengthening domestic manufacturing and supporting renewable energy job growth.



Tracker torque tubes are a critical component of single-axis solar trackers, the technology that allows solar panels to maximize energy generation and protect the array from damaging weather conditions. By expanding U.S.-based production, GameChange Solar is ensuring that it can consistently meet U.S. customer demands and deliver products and services on time with 100% domestic content for our torque tubes."As GameChange has grown in the United States, we have been rapidly scaling our supply chain," said Phil Vyhanek, President of GameChange Solar. "Our expanded manufacturing capability enables us to support solar growth in this key market and ensure we can meet the increasing demand for domestically manufactured solar components."The six factories represent a significant investment in American manufacturing, creating hundreds of jobs in steel production, logistics, and advanced manufacturing technologies. By bringing production closer to its customers, GameChange Solar is helping reduce lead times and transportation emissions, further advancing the environmental benefits of solar energy.About GameChange SolarGameChange is the second largest global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 37 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.For more information, please visit GameChangeSolar.com.