Natural Power opens Glasgow office

Located at 130 St. Vincent Street, the 5902 sq ft facility doubles the desk space capacity held in the company's previous Bath Street home to 62 desk spaces and will help to accommodate the increasing headcount during the next 12 months. The space is ideally positioned close to clients in the city centre and to Scotland's renewable energy trade body, Scottish Renewables, as well as providing more space for team and client meetings and projects. There is a dedicated collaboration space within the open plan office, four meeting rooms, a wellbeing room, a phone booth, and a large kitchen and welcome area.



Rob Brown, Managing Director at Natural Power, said: "The new office is a central location for us to work more collaboratively with our clients and their colleagues, using this shared space to create new and innovative ideas for the growing renewable energy industry."The office opening, which took place this week, was attended by team members in Glasgow, clients, suppliers and ex-colleagues who joined the event to share their support. Guests were offered a tour around the new space and provided with a presentation about some of the many services delivered by the team in Glasgow.