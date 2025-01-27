Hinen to Showcase at ENEX 2025: Pioneering a New Era of Smart Energy Management

The 27th International Power Industry and Renewable Sources of Energy Fair —ENEX 2025—will grandly open on February 18-19, 2025, at the Targi Kielce. As the most influential energy exhibition in Poland and Eastern Europe, ENEX 2025 is expected to attract over 350 exhibitors and 20,000 professional visitors, including energy project developers, investors, and technology suppliers. During this event, Hinen Poland will showcase its latest Hinen A Series All-in-one RESS at booth 3-A12, contributing to the global energy transition.



Traditional energy management methods have gradually revealed numerous drawbacks, such as severe energy waste, cumbersome manual operations, and poor system stability. To address these challenges, the Hinen A Series brings a new era of energy experience with its innovative features and user-friendly operation. Through the dedicated Hinen APP, users can not only intelligently manage household power supply but also optimize energy usage, achieving automated control and energy conservation.Core Advantages of the Hinen A Series All-in-one RESSAdvanced Control Algorithms: Integrated advanced algorithms ensure efficient system operation and maximize energy utilization.Efficient Energy Management: Provides real-time energy consumption monitoring, intelligent scheduling of power resources, and optimization of energy use.User-Friendly Interface: With the Hinen APP, users can easily manage household or business power supply, offering a simple and intuitive experience.Seamless Integration with Heat Pumps: Supports seamless integration with heat pumps and other large equipment, enhancing overall system efficiency.Superior Safety Features: Equipped with multiple safety protection functions, including overcharge, undercharge, and short-circuit protection, it achieves IP65 dust and water resistance and operates effectively in extreme temperatures (-20°C to +60°C). Certified by CB, CE, UKCA, and other international standards, it offers a 10-year warranty for worry-free use.Solutions for Winter Heating Needs in PolandIn Poland and Eastern Europe, winter heating demands are high and last for an extended period, typically from December to February, sometimes extending to four months in some regions. To meet this challenge, the combination of the Hinen A Series and heat pumps provides an ideal solution:Smart Load Management: Automatically activates heat pumps based on solar panel efficiency and preset battery SOC values, consuming excess electricity and maximizing the use of renewable energy.Stable Power Supply Assurance: In case of power outages or unstable grid conditions, the Hinen A Series can provide backup power, ensuring continuous operation of household electrical systems.Practical Application CaseConsider a household equipped with the Hinen A Series. This system not only significantly reduces household energy consumption but also greatly enhances the efficiency and economy of energy use:Daily Power Management: Electricity generated by solar panels is used directly by the household, with surplus power stored in batteries for nighttime or power outage use.Automatic Switching During Rainy Days: In case of continuous rainy days or insufficient solar power generation, the system automatically switches to grid power or starts the generator to charge the batteries, ensuring stable household power supply.Smart Load Distribution: When there is excess power, the system activates heat pumps or other large devices, optimizing energy utilization.The Hinen A Series offers advanced smart home energy management, providing users with an efficient, energy-saving, and automated power solution. Through the convenient settings of the Hinen APP, users can easily manage household or business power supply and large devices, optimizing energy planning and use. Choosing Hinen means embracing a smarter, greener, and more economical future for home energy management. We sincerely invite all parties to visit our booth 3-A12 at Targi Kielce to explore the trends and opportunities in the future of the energy industry!About Hinen：Hinen Group, founded in 2004, is a listed electronics company (stock code 300787) known for its leading product capabilities, R&D strength, and manufacturing technology. Hinen New Energy, its subsidiary, focuses on the R&D, production, and sales of residential energy storage solutions. It is one of the few companies in the industry with integrated R&D capabilities for energy storage inverters and batteries. Hinen is committed to making global home energy independence a reality. To better serve the global market, Hinen has established branches in multiple locations worldwide, providing localized and professional services.