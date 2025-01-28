KISTERS' advanced hail monitoring technology reshapes solar operations and insurance

As hailstorms become increasingly frequent and severe, utility-scale solar farms face significant risks of damage and downtime. KISTERS, a global leader in environmental data solutions, addresses this critical challenge with HailSens IoT, a proven hail monitoring system offering real-time measurements and post-event analysis to provide solar operators with actionable insights.



More Headlines Articles

From 'nice to have' to 'must-have', HailSens IoT delivers unmatched accuracy in hail impact analysis.HailSens IoT: The foundation of smart hail monitoring. HailSens IoT equips solar farm operators with hyper-local, real-time data on hail events. This advanced system delivers:• Real-time hail impact data: Precise details on hailstone size, intensity, and distribution.• Accurate post-event analysis: Comprehensive records to assess damage and prioritize repairs.• Streamlined insurance claims: Ground-truth data supports faster, more transparent claims processing.• Seamless integration: Plug-and-play compatibility with existing systems ensures smooth adoption.• Customized Heartbeat alerts: Near real-time updates on sensor and network health via KISTERS Datasphere, reducing disruptions."HailSens IoT is more than a sensor; it's a trusted tool that enables solar operators to make informed decisions with confidence," said Edgar Wetzel, Global Head of Instrumentation at KISTERS. "With decades of expertise in environmental data, KISTERS is delivering solutions that enhance resilience and operational efficiency for the solar industry."A glimpse into the next level HailSens360. Building on the robust capabilities of HailSens IoT, KISTERS also offers HailSens360, a total hail mitigation solution. Combining real-time hail data with advanced forecasting and proprietary nowcasting capabilities, HailSens360 synthesizes 48-hour forecast data, updates nowcast predictions every 6 minutes, and delivers comprehensive post-event analysis. A key feature of HailSens360 is its extensive alarming system, which provides timely alerts to operators when severe hail is forecasted or imminent. This empowers solar farm managers to take preemptive action, such as moving panels into stow positions, significantly reducing potential damage. By enabling operators to prepare before storms hit, respond effectively during severe weather, and analyze impacts post-event, HailSens360 delivers unparalleled support for safeguarding solar assets and enhancing operational resilience."HailSens360 takes hail monitoring to the next level, delivering not only real-time insights but also predictive data that empowers operators to act with precision before, during, and after storms," said Johan Jaques, KISTERS Chief Meteorologist and HailSens360 solution owner.Driving solar resilience forward. Together, HailSens IoT and HailSens360 represent a paradigm shift in how the solar industry approaches hail risk. These systems provide solar developers with the tools to mitigate downtime, streamline claims, and improve operational resilience, solidifying KISTERS' role as a trusted partner in advancing renewable energy.For more information about HailSens IoT and a preview of HailSens360, visit https://www.kisters.net/hailsens-iot/ or schedule a consultation with our experts today.About KISTERSKISTERS is a trusted global leader in environmental data solutions, specializing in advanced instrumentation and IT innovations. With decades of expertise, KISTERS delivers precise, data-driven technologies that empower utility-scale solar developers and insurers to navigate risks, enhance resilience, and make informed decisions in the face of increasing environmental challenges.