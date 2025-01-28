NXTGEN Energy Powers Fanshawe Community Centre in Dagenham with Commercial Solar Installation

This commercial solar project underscores NXTGEN Energy's commitment to helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint and cut energy costs with clean, renewable energy solutions.



The Fanshawe Community Centre, a vital hub for the local community, was looking to reduce its electricity bills and lower its environmental impact. NXTGEN Energy worked closely with the centre's management team to design and install a bespoke solar energy system that met their needs and budget requirements. The system features state-of-the-art photovoltaic panels and energy storage technology to ensure maximum efficiency and reliability."We are thrilled to partner with the Fanshawe Community Centre to help them achieve their sustainability goals," said Sam Barr, Managing Director of NXTGEN Energy. "By harnessing the power of the sun, we are not only reducing their energy costs but also helping to create a cleaner, greener future for Dagenham."Thanks to the new solar installation, the Fanshawe Community Centre is expected to save thousands of pounds on its electricity bills each year. The system will also generate renewable energy credits, further increasing the centre's financial savings and environmental impact.With the savings from the solar installation, the Fanshawe Community Centre will be able to allocate more resources towards improving programs and services for the community. Additionally, this initiative showcases the centre's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint and being a leader in green energy practices.Thinking about investing in commercial solar panels for your business in Essex, Kent or London in 2025? Think NXTGEN Energy - Your Trusted Commercial Solar Partner in Essex, Kent and London.