Affordable Wire Management Reports Record-Breaking Growth and Unprecedented Innovation in Utility-Scale Cable Management Systems (CMS)

Tempe, Ariz. - February 4, 2025 - Affordable Wire Management (AWM), a leading provider of utility-scale solar and BESS Cable Management Systems (CMS), announced today another year of tremendous growth. In 2024, AWM doubled its gigawatts installed, and tripled its workforce. To date, 20+ gigawatts (GW) of AWM's messenger cable systems have been installed in more than 350 projects across the globe, with the average grid-scale power plant more than 200 megawatts (MW) in size.



More Headlines Articles

AWM continues to prioritize domestic sourcing for IRA content requirements and has invested over half a million dollars in U.S. tooling and other specialized equipment. Having reached 150 GW of global capacity this past year, AWM has simultaneously developed supply chains in Mexico, India, and China to serve these international markets and geographically diversify their supply chain. The business is now active in North America, Central America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, with a major upcoming project in Australia.In addition to a substantial uptick in new-build power plants, AWM brought on well-known executives, lauded for their unparalleled renewables expertise, value engineering approach and unwavering commitment to excellence. Head of Quality Linda Merritt came on board in 2024; Brian Townsend, Vice President of Sales and Paul Subzak, Vice President of Engineering joined that same year.Co-founder and CEO Scott Rand commented, "Our success is built on AWM's modern, customizable solutions, our team's focus on quality, standards and safety, and strong partnerships with the industry's leading EPCs, EORs and owners. We will continue to expand our team of highly skilled professionals and deliver new innovations to the utility-scale market, advancing the proliferation of clean energy resource generation globally."As AWM's market share and team expanded, the company continued to innovate to meet the needs of the global utility-scale clean energy industry, while realizing its mission to further accelerate the adoption of clean energy. AWM's Ampacity Optimization Analysis was formally announced in 2024, although this proprietary analysis methodology was an early brainchild. Using this analysis, AWM developed their CMS to increase ampacity, lower overall project costs, speed construction timelines and ensure high energy yields. AWM has also been able to accurately model voltage drop in its designs and, as a result, can achieve a 15% decrease in ohmic losses for aboveground CMS in some cases.Notable projects completed in 2024 include Acciona's Union Solar Farm, located in Central Ohio, with a total installed capacity of 325 MW currently in operation. Escalante Solar, a 238 MW plant in New Mexico by Origis Energy won the Project of the Year Award from Solar Builder Magazine in 2024. AWM wins these projects thanks to its leading-edge, customizable products and industry expertise. Last year alone, AWM developed 25 new products and unveiled three new CMS offerings and hangers at RE+ 2024: the Pinyon Hanger, SUMAC Rail, and the Hail Stow-Hanger.Products like the Hail Stow-Hanger, that works in conjunction with Nextracker's Hail Pro-75 to protect panels from extreme weather events—are evidence of AWM's commitment to sustainability. The company recognizes that power plant owners need climate-conscious designs and resilient products that mitigate the very real risks of damage caused by climate-related weather events.Dan Smith, Co-founder and CTO of AWM concluded, "Our Arden, Pinyon and Hail-Stow Hangers, as part of our comprehensive CMS, are custom-designed and ampacity-optimized to meet the needs of our EPC partners and power plant owners. Thanks to our partnerships with domestic manufacturing vendors, and an expanded international supply chain, we can deliver our CMS and supporting products at multi-gigawatt scale. With new BESS offerings soon to come, we are continuing our upwards momentum into 2025."About Affordable Wire ManagementAffordable Wire Management (AWM) delivers innovative, precision-engineered solar and BESS Cable Management Systems (CMS) to the nation's top-ranked EPCs. AWM's ampacity-optimized solar CMS hangers include the Arden Hanger, the Hail-Stow Hanger, and the Pinyon Hanger. AWM's HELIOS Beam Rod and the PHOTON Toolkit enhance the CMS. Supporting products include the Bonsai Module Cable Hanger, the SUMAC Rail, the Solar LOTO and the Safety Flag. All offerings are designed to excel in both economics and longevity, and to further accelerate the widespread adoption of clean energy. To date, 20+ GW of AWM's premier messenger cable solutions have been installed in more than 350 projects across the globe, with the average grid-scale power plant more than 200 MW in size. Customization options, backed by AWM's professional support team known for their deep expertise in utility-scale solar, are available across the entire product suite. For more information, please visit the AWM website or reach out to AWM via email at sales@affordablewm.com.