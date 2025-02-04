Sunnova Partners with OpenSolar to Revolutionize Solar System Design with AI Technology

Sunnova Energy International, Inc. ("Sunnova") (NYSE: NOVA), an industry-leading adaptive energy services company, announced today a strategic partnership with OpenSolar, a software innovator empowering solar installers with the world's only free-of-charge solar design, sales, and project management platform. OpenSolar's industry-leading design software, including its automated AI design technology, is now available within the Sunnova Catalyst™ dealer platform.



The collaboration underscores Sunnova's commitment to innovation, delivering cutting-edge solar and storage systems for homeowners and businesses. The partnership was announced at the annual Sunnova Summit, where industry leaders, including Sunnova dealers, technology suppliers, and policymakers, gather to share insights and drive innovation in the energy sector."The OpenSolar AI design technology brings best-in-class solar design technology to the Catalyst dealer platform," said Jake Wachman, Sunnova's Senior Vice President of Technology and Software Engineering. "The integration of OpenSolar's advanced technologies brings unprecedented speed and precision to solar system design, enabling our dealers to generate accurate proposals in seconds. By streamlining the design process, we empower Sunnova dealers to help customers make better energy decisions faster and more confidently."The partnership introduces OpenSolar's design technology into Catalyst, Sunnova's dealer sales, design, and installation platform utilized by its national network of dealers and installers. This integration enables automatically generated solar system designs within seconds, giving Sunnova dealers the speed and accuracy to delivering highly precise solar proposals to customers. By embedding OpenSolar designs into Catalyst, Sunnova ensures that its dealers and installers have access to the most advanced tools for streamlining and enhancing solar project workflows."I'm excited that we've been able to take our market-leading design accuracy and incorporate artificial intelligence to automatically generate lightning-fast solar system designs," said Andrew ("Birchy") Birch, Co-Founder and CEO of OpenSolar. "Sunnova's leading network of dealers will be the first to experience this technology anywhere in the world, benefitting its teams and customers."Supporting a Growing MarketThe partnership is poised to support thousands of solar installer companies across the U.S., enabling them to capitalize on a U.S. market projected to be worth at least $17 billion by 20301. By making the process more efficient and cost-effective for customers, Sunnova and OpenSolar aim to deliver a better energy service at a better price.For more information about this partnership and Sunnova's commitment to providing adaptive energy solutions, visit www.sunnova.com.About SunnovaSunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE: NOVA) is an industry-leading adaptive energy services company focused on making clean energy more accessible, reliable, and affordable for homeowners and businesses. Through its adaptive energy platform, Sunnova provides a better energy service at a better price to deliver its mission of powering energy independence™. For more information, visit http://www.sunnova.com.About OpenSolarOpenSolar launched in 2019 with a mission to scale solar globally by providing installers with innovative software technology and an equally innovative business offering - the world's first entirely free-to-use design, sales and project management platform. Solar installers can use OpenSolar's end-to-end platform to manage and grow their businesses all in one place with class-leading solar design accuracy, interactive custom proposals, and a portfolio of fully integrated financing options, products, and services.Instead of charging a licensing fee, OpenSolar provides its software free of charge and instead derives revenue from its hardware and finance partners. By using OpenSolar, installers can avoid expensive software costs and instead invest money into their businesses, confident they are using the very best design and sales tools available in the market, all for free. OpenSolar is based in Sydney, Australia, with remote offices in the U.S. For more information, visit www.opensolar.com.__________________1 https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/us-residential-solar-pv-market-report