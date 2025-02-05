Natural Power appoints Head of Innovation

Craig developed his passion and experience for innovation over 19 years at ScottishPower, where he was Innovation Manager in the Innovation, Sustainability & Environment team and responsible for ensuring all innovation opportunities identified were developed and maximised. He joins from his most recent role at Turner & Townsend where he provided support to a project utilising emerging floating offshore wind technology.



Ciaran Farrell, Director of Consulting, Europe at Natural Power, said: "As the renewable energy industry continues to accelerate to meet global targets, it's vital that we build and grow our innovation capabilities by collaborating with our peers throughout the business to understand their technology needs and then develop and execute a comprehensive technology strategy.The new role is vital in championing innovation across the business and providing strong leadership and guidance for our people to encourage a multi-team approach on technology driven initiatives. We recognise we are working in an industry where pace of change is forever speeding up and we want to be on the leading edge, developing the great ideas our teams come up with and passing the benefits on to our clients"Craig added: "Natural Power is a company I have admired for some time. Its mission to help clients deliver affordable, low-carbon energy solutions is one that resonates with me on a personal level. I am excited to bring my experience and energy to support my new colleagues in providing first-class service to our clients and utilising innovative technologies and services to make a positive impact on the planet."