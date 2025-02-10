Tigo Energy Expands Predict+ for Utility Analytics as Platform Approaches 10X Annual Growth

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced a set of powerful enhancements to the Predict+ platform that gives utilities deep insight into grid demand, renewable generation, and energy market dynamics. Designed to enhance the accuracy, scalability, and robustness of energy forecasting with up to 97.5% accuracy through machine learning and artificial intelligence, the platform leverages smart meter consumption data to predict precise grid production and consumption forecasts. Predict+ helps energy providers streamline operations, reduce volatility, and maximize performance. Since the first quarter of 2024, the Predict+ platform has grown from 15,000 to 140,000 meters under management and covers a total of 600 GWh of energy today.



Predict+ empowers utility operators to adapt to real-world demand challenges when balancing renewable and baseload generation sources, particularly during extreme weather events and market disruptions. The platform delivers actionable intelligence that improves load forecasting accuracy while reducing manual workload, with data intervals ranging from yearly, monthly, daily, and down to by-the-minute data resolution. Predict+ includes the following primary functional domains:Market Insights: an accurate view of the near-term energy market trends combined with customer-internal data in an easy to consume, customizable dashboardCustomer Insights: a combination of market and cost data used to evaluate the financial impact of expanding into new markets or acquiring high-value customersProfit Analysis: predicts and documents actual revenues from end-customers​ with integrated billing and invoicing functions taking existing processes from days, down to minutes.Regulatory Support: automatically generates forecast plans and securely transmits the plans to regulatory agencies in select regions"The Predict+ platform doesn't only allow our customers to lower operating costs and streamline workflows, it actually drives higher returns on investment and more resilient, intelligent renewable energy infrastructure," said Zvi Alon, chief executive officer at Tigo Energy. "As Predict+ expands into Europe and North America, we are bringing machine learning to energy analytics and predictions to a new standard for energy forecasting. As energy generation becomes more diverse and markets become increasingly dynamic, Predict+ offers a competitive edge by bringing grid stability and true foresight to utility operators."Predict+ has the ability to quickly recalibrate demand and load forecasts in response to external disruptions—such as COVID-19 and extreme weather events—which gives grid operators a distinct competitive edge. Existing customers continue to validate the platform's real-world value by expanding their usage, adding modules, and scaling capacity. Predict+ stands apart from traditional forecasting methods by leveraging advanced algorithms that reduce volatility, improve accuracy, and streamline operations, often outperforming legacy approaches like spreadsheets by up to 11%, with approximately 3% deviation from actual. By consistently delivering higher accuracy with reduced manual intervention, Predict+ has become a trusted solution for energy providers looking to optimize grid performance through forecasting.To learn more about Predict+ or participate in a platform demonstration, contact the Tigo team here and select "Predict+ info/demo" in the subject menu.About Tigo EnergyFounded in 2007, Tigo Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYGO) is a worldwide leader in the development and provider of smart hardware and software solutions that enhance safety, increase energy yield, and lower operating costs of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar systems. Tigo combines its Flex MLPE (Module Level Power Electronics) and solar optimizer technology with intelligent, cloud-based software capabilities for advanced energy monitoring and control. Tigo MLPE products maximize performance, enable real-time energy monitoring, and provide code-required rapid shutdown at the module level. The company also develops and manufactures products such as inverters and battery storage systems for the residential solar-plus-storage market. For more information, please visit www.tigoenergy.com.