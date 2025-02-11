Evero Energy achieves record quarter in waste wood energy generation, boosting Q4 power output to 91% capacity

Evero Energy (Evero), a leading waste-wood-to-energy and BECCS company, celebrates its strongest quarter to date, increasing net exported power to provide 113,000 MWh of clean electricity to the national grid and local industrial partners.



The company's Ince, Mersey and Lisahally waste wood biomass plants achieved consistently high availability and generation hours. In particular, Ince saw a 13% improvement in availability during Q4 2024. Furthermore, Evero's Ince facility set a new utilisation record, generating 36,403 MWh - driven by operational enhancements and efficiency improvements.Mark Roberts, Head of Engineering at Evero commented: "By optimising efficiency and reliability across our portfolio, we've increased energy output and unlocked greater value from our plants. The record performance of our Ince facility is a testament to our continuous improvement strategy and technical expertise."Since securing full ownership of the Mersey Bioenergy plant in 2023, Evero has prioritised fuel quality - focusing on size, calorific value and moisture content - to enhance performance and reliability across its operations. At its Ince plant, adjustments such as improving the automation of Flue Gas Recirculation, controlling back-end temperatures and optimising the Air-Cooled Condensers set point have led to improved plant efficiency.Looking ahead, Evero is accelerating its plans for bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS). BECCS technology allows the carbon dioxide from the flue gas to be captured and stored, while power is still exported to the grid. Evero's two BECCS projects, which have passed the UK government's Track 1 deliverability assessment, have the potential to capture over 400,000 tonnes of carbon annually, reinforcing the role of waste-wood-to-energy as a key tool in achieving negative emissions and delivering the UK's clean power by 2030 action plan.Mark Roberts added, "This record quarter demonstrates the immediate and long-term benefits of waste-wood-to-energy assets. Not only are we increasing power output today, but by advancing BECCS, we're proud to support the UK's net zero ambitions and contribute to the essential greenhouse gas removals needed to reach that goal."ENDSAbout Evero EnergyEvero is a leading innovator in sustainable energy, specialising in low-carbon waste-wood-to-energy solutions. By converting 375,000 tonnes of waste wood into renewable energy annually, Evero diverts valuable resources from landfills and generates enough power to sustain approximately 125,000 homes across the UK.At the heart of Evero's mission is a commitment to achieving net zero emissions through the integration of carbon capture and storage (CCS) onto its plants. By harnessing CCS technology, Evero plans to capture more than 670,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. This innovation underscores their dedication to restoring balance by harnessing sustainability through circularity and shaping a cleaner, more sustainable future for generations to come. Find out more here: https://evero.energy/