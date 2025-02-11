Nature's Generator Debuts New 30 & 50 AMP Automatic Transfer Switches

Nature's Generator, a leader in renewable-energy home integration products, today announced their new 30 Amp and 50 Amp Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) which seamlessly transfer selected home electric-panel circuits from utility power to backup home-generator power. Basically, the transfer switch automatically disconnects the home from the grid and connects it to a backup generator during outages, then reverses the process when the utility power is restored.



More Headlines Articles

For homeowners the sudden loss of power can cause inconvenience, work loss, food spoilage, and, in certain circumstances, can be life-threatening. In recent years, electricity demand outpaced supply reliability in the aging grid infrastructure which caused more frequent power outages. Now add climate change's increased extreme weather events - where utilities shut off power during high winds to avoid wildfires or during heatwaves to avoid AC-grid overload - and the result is that an ATS becomes increasingly important to a family's well being.An ATS avoids the hassle of having to manually switch to generator power. An ATS will automatically bring a home backup generator online when the grid fails - whether you are home or not - making it a safe and reliable solution for maintaining home power during grid outages.Nature's Generator's 30 Amp ATS supports up to 30 Amps at 120V/240V and can manage up to 16 home electrical circuits ensuring a home's critical appliances and systems stay operational. On the other hand, the 50Amp ATS supports up to 50 Amps at 120V/240V and can handle up to 24 different circuits providing comprehensive coverage to meet a home's total power needs.Nature's Generator CEO, Lawrence Zhou, explains more, "Both the 30 and 50 Amp ATS enable seamless power transitions between utility and generator power. Both are equipped with an emergency override function for manual control when needed. Both switches have durable enclosures, with weather-resistant inlet boxes that are safe for indoor or outdoor installations. This means whichever ATS best meets a home's power needs, will protect your critical appliances and sensitive electronics with smooth automatic power transfers."Zhou continues, "Our ATSs are designed for convenience and easy installation. Both the 30 AMP and 50 Amp ATS offer flexible installation options including a surface-mount or semi-flush mount installation. Our Automatic Transfer Switch setup is also straightforward and user-friendly - making either ATS an excellent choice for DIY enthusiasts and professional electricians alike."An ATS makes running a fossil fuel generator much safer for a family. Although Nature's Generator is known for its high-quality, affordable, renewable energy generators, it should be noted that the company's Automatic Transfer Switches are compatible with most home backup generators whether they are fossil fuel or solar-powered.Investing in a Nature's Generator ATS makes power management convenient while enhancing your family's safety during power outages and keeping things running smoothly.About Nature's GeneratorNature's Generator was founded in California in 2015 with an ambitious mission: combating climate change by designing affordable products to harness the clean free energy of the sun and wind. For over 10 years, they have been an industry leader in the engineering, development, design, and manufacturing of solar and wind powered generators, wind turbines, solar panels, power transfer switches and accompanying accessories.Nature's Generator, Inc. partners with retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, Cabela's, Tractor Supply, HD Supply, Menards, Camping World, Amazon, Overstock and many other independent dealers and retailers in North America and around the world.