Natural Power validates Exus Renewables North America's $312M TAG project in New Mexico

"Natural Power's independent engineering expertise provided crucial validation of TAG's technical design and pre-construction performance projections," said Jim Sardonia, VP of Technical Development at Exus Renewables North America. "The Natural Power team completed a thorough analysis of every aspect of this complex Solar PV + BESS project in northern New Mexico. Their technical knowledge and owner focus during the project's construction phase provided great value and confidence to us and our investors. Natural Power's detailed assessment of this project confirmed that combining solar PV with battery storage has great value in the resource rich region that New Mexico has to offer."



The project, which spans over 1,000 acres west of Albuquerque, integrates Boviet bifacial solar modules with Tesla Megapack battery storage systems. Following completion of the project in Q2 of 2025, the energy produced will be purchased by Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and also used by a Meta data center. The project currently supports more than 250 temporary construction jobs and will create full-time operations and maintenance jobs when completed. Additionally, it will contribute more than $17 million to Sandoval County and local school districts over the next 30 years.Jim Adams, President of North America Operations at Natural Power, said: "Natural Power is proud to have supported the successful financing of this important utility-scale solar + storage project, which will help provide flexible, renewable power to New Mexico and economic benefits for the surrounding community."Find out more about the TAG Solar + Storage Project here: www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/exus-renewables-north-america-secures-312-million-in-financing-for-its-new-mexico-based-solar--storage-project-302351796.htmlFrom its three US offices in New York, Seattle and the Denver area, the Natural Power team supports a range of clients including institutional investors and banks, developers, asset owners, power producers and utilities, as well as government organizations, delivering services throughout the region and beyond.Natural Power's U.S. team has worked as Independent Engineer on technical diligence review of more than 1,700 unique PV projects and 570 unique wind projects in North America since 2020.