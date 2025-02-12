PV Hardware Expands U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities with 100% American-made Solar Solutions

HOUSTON - February 12, 2025 - PV Hardware (PVH USA), a global leader in solar tracking and foundation solutions, announced today its U.S.-based manufacturing operations now incorporate 100% U.S-made components on its most innovative solar solutions. This move reinforces PVH's commitment to delivering American-made solar products and supports the nation's clean energy future. Since establishing its U.S. manufacturing presence in 2023, PVH has remained dedicated to producing high-quality, domestically sourced solutions tailored to the unique demands of the American renewable energy market.



Key Highlights of PVH's U.S.-Made Product Line100% U.S.-Manufactured ComponentsAll PVH products — including the flagship PVH Terra™ foundation system, AxoneDuo Infinity, and Monoline+ 2P Solar Trackers — are designed, sourced and manufactured in the United States, from steel piles to controllers. This ensures superior quality control, supports local job creation, and qualifies for federal incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).PVH Terra™ - Revolutionizing Solar FoundationsEngineered for the most challenging soil conditions, PVH Terra™ reduces embedment depth by up to 70%, minimizing material usage and installation costs. Its fully U.S.-manufactured components — including piles made from American steel — ensure seamless integration while navigating subsurface obstacles, driving down costs and increasing overall project viability.AxoneDuo Infinity & Monoline+ 2P Solar Trackers:Designed and manufactured in the United States, these advanced solar trackers increase energy yield by up to 30% through bifacial module optimization and are built to withstand extreme environmental conditions, including high-wind zones in Wind Regions C and D. Both solutions provide enhanced adaptability, making them ideal for a wide range of solar projects, from utility-scale installations to challenging terrains.Maximized Project ViabilityPVH's U.S.-made solutions enable projects in geographies previously considered unfeasible due to challenging ground conditions, ensuring broader deployment of renewable energy across the country.A Commitment to American Manufacturing and SustainabilityPVH's dedication to U.S.-based manufacturing strengthens the local supply chain, ensures faster delivery timelines, and guarantees superior quality control. By sourcing materials and labor domestically, PVH USA supports American job creation and contributes to the resilience and growth of the renewable energy sector."Our expansion of U.S. manufacturing capabilities reflects PVH's dual mission of driving solar innovation and supporting American industry," said Rodolfo Bitar, VP of Business Development at PVH USA. "By producing 100% American-made solutions, we're not only enhancing project efficiency and reducing costs but also playing a vital role in the nation's transition to sustainable energy."Supporting America's Clean Energy GoalsWith over 4.5 GW sold of PVH trackers across the United States, PVH is positioned to lead the market in delivering reliable, efficient, and environmentally responsible solar technologies. The company's U.S.-made products align with national clean energy targets, advancing the goal of achieving 82% renewable energy by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050.About PV Hardware (PVH USA)PV Hardware (PVH USA) is a leading global provider of solar tracking and foundation solutions, serving renewable energy projects worldwide. Renowned for its innovation, sustainability, and commitment to local manufacturing, PVH empowers the solar industry to achieve its energy goals with reliable, efficient, and environmentally responsible technologies.