Yes Solar Unveils Industry-First Customer Portal for Seamless Solar Management

Yes Solar Solutions , a trusted leader in solar energy installation and maintenance, introduces the Yes Solar Portal, a new customer service portal designed to enhance the customer experience and streamline project management.



The innovative platform gives customers unprecedented access and insight throughout a home or building owner's energy transformation-from initial contract signing to installation. The portal offers a single, convenient location for all project-related information, accessible on a desktop and via a mobile app."With energy costs continuing to rise, homeowners and businesses need greater control over their solar investment," said Kathy Miller, CEO of Yes Solar Solutions. "The Yes Solar Portal is a game-changer, providing customers with real-time insights into their system's performance, energy savings, and environmental impact—all through an intuitive, user-friendly interface. This platform not only enhances transparency but also empowers customers to optimize their energy usage while allowing our team to proactively address maintenance needs. At Yes Solar, we're committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that set a new standard for customer service and solar management."The Yes Solar Portal offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to keep customers informed and engaged throughout the entire process. Customers can track their project's progress in real-time, and access vital documents. Once the installation is complete, the portal becomes a central hub for submitting service requests, e-shop for additional products, posting reviews, and even referring new customers.The Yes Solar Portal was developed in response to customer feedback, designed to enhance transparency and accessibility throughout the solar installation process. While Yes Solar Solutions already prioritizes clear communication through dedicated project managers, the portal takes it a step further by providing real-time updates and a centralized hub for all project details. By reducing the need for missed calls, emails, and follow-ups, it streamlines project management and improves overall customer satisfaction. Additionally, the portal enables the Yes Solar team to proactively communicate potential supply chain delays or weather delays, ensuring customers stay informed every step of the way.Yes Solar Solutions offers this unique user-friendly portal providing a superior customer experience and reinforcing the company's commitment to excellence.The portal moves the customer through each phase of construction with a description of what to expect.Once installed, it provides every customer a monthly report detailing energy generation.Includes positive environmental impact.Identifies systems requiring attentionAllows for optimal scheduling of service calls using integrated map features.Annual maintenance plans can be seamlessly integrated with the portal for added value.The Yes Solar Portal is a game-changer in customer service within the solar industry. For a simplified and transparent solar experience, reach out to one of our Energy Specialists at 919-459-4155.Yes Solar Solutions is a locally owned, owner-managed solar installer in Cary, NC with over 2,000 solar and energy storage projects installed for both residential and commercial customers. Yes is the only North Carolina solar company accredited by the North American Board of Energy Practitioners (NABCEP) and holds unlimited General Contractor and Electrical licenses.