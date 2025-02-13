Fluidvalves Ltd Introduces High-Performance Ball Float Valves for Reliable Liquid Level Control

Fluidvalves Ltd, a trusted provider of high-quality liquid level control solutions, introduces its FV range of Ball Float Valves, designed for diesel day tanks, generator fuel tanks, diesel-driven fire pump tanks, storage tanks, cooling towers, and vehicular tanks. These precision-engineered valves ensure accurate fuel and liquid level control, prevent overfills, and protect both equipment and the environment.



With a strong focus on safety, efficiency, and durability, Fluidvalves' ball float valves offer a reliable and maintenance-free solution for industries that require automatic liquid level regulation.What is a Ball Float Valve and How It WorksA ball float valve is a mechanical level control device that operates without external power. It consists of a buoyant ball attached to a lever arm, which moves with the liquid level inside a tank.• When the liquid level rises, the float lifts, triggering the valve to close and stop the flow, preventing overfilling.• When the liquid level drops, the float falls, opening the valve to allow refilling as needed.This automatic operation ensures continuous control of fuel or liquid levels, minimizing the risk of spills, equipment damage, and operational disruptions.Applications of Fluidvalves' Ball Float ValvesFluidvalves' FV range of ball float valves is used in a variety of industries where precise liquid level management is critical. Key applications include:• Diesel Day Tanks - Ensures a constant supply of fuel while preventing overflow.• Generator Fuel Tanks - Maintains fuel levels for backup power systems.• Diesel-Driven Fire Pump Tanks - Complies with fire safety regulations by ensuring proper fuel storage.• Cooling Towers - Regulates water levels for optimal cooling efficiency.• Storage Tanks - Prevents fuel or liquid loss due to overflow.• Vehicular Tanks - Manages fuel levels in mobile applications such as transportation and logistics.Key Features and Benefits of Fluidvalves' FV RangeFluidvalves' ball float valves are designed for long-term reliability and efficiency, offering several key benefits:• Automatic Liquid Level Control - Eliminates the need for manual monitoring and adjustments.• Durable Material Construction - Built using stainless steel, anodized aluminum, ACETAL-C, PTFE, and VITON seals for long-lasting performance.• Versatile Fluid Compatibility - Suitable for diesel, coolant, light oils, chemicals, and water.• Soft Shut-Off Design - Ensures smooth operation with no pressure surges or hammer effects.• Flexible Installation Options - Can be set up to fill from either vertical or horizontal inlets.• Low Maintenance - Requires minimal upkeep, making it a cost-effective solution.Compliance and Safety - ATEX 2014/34/EU ConsiderationsFluidvalves Ltd prioritizes safety and compliance in all its products. The FV range of ball float valves is specifically designed to provide soft shut-off level control with no surge or hammer effects, ensuring smooth and safe operation.Since these valves do not create an effective ignition source, they fall outside the scope of the ATEX 2014/34/EU directive. This makes them a safe and reliable choice for use in various fuel and liquid storage systems.For more details on compliance and technical specifications, visit the "About Us" section on Fluidvalves Ltd's official website.About Fluidvalves LtdFluidvalves Ltd is a leading UK-based manufacturer of high-quality float-operated level control valves for various industrial applications. With extensive experience in designing and manufacturing ball float valves, the company provides durable, efficient, and safety-compliant solutions for diesel tanks, cooling systems, and storage facilities.Using advanced engineering tools like SOLIDWORKS, Fluidvalves Ltd continuously enhances its product range to meet the growing demands of fuel storage, industrial fluid management, and environmental safety.For more information visit https://www.fluidvalves.com/