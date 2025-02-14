AGRIVOLTAICS: Setting new standards with AGRI-GermanSolar® panels from GermanSolar

GermanSolar introduces its Agrivoltaics solar panels: AgriGermanSolar® for dual land use in agriculture. The Agri-GermanSolar® panels are made for dual-land-use, providing optimal solutions for greenhouses, Agri-Solar farming roofs, and life-stock animal-shelters. GermanSolar offers multiple system-solutions with several variables to maximize solar energy absorption and yield, for the panels and, of course, for the crops, too!

Setting new standards in AGRIVOLTAICS: The AGRI-GermanSolar® panels are designed for Agrivoltaics Farming systems to support the highest quality growth of the crops - chosen with your area's specific solar irradiance and climate always in mind."We are proud to set new standards in Agrivoltaics for dual land use providing the perfect solutions in Agrivoltaics for your farming and ranching.Our Agri-GermanSolar® panels can be engineered with foresight-driven ingenuity and care, ensuring that your site will receive the preferred amount of sunlight, and will thus produce the highest yield possible of plants and crops. Based on the German Fraunhofer-Institute's research findings related to shade plant and shade-tolerant plant cultivation, we are able to achieve the finest possible quality harvest results for your vegetables and fruits. Our ultimate goal is to support optimal growth of your plants for your Agriculture Solar farming with our Agri-GermanSolar® panels at a high quality value level. Our Agri-GermanSolar® panels will provide the preferred amount of sunlight, they will protect your plants from burning, hail, strong winds, and hard rainfall and they can help save up to 50% in irrigated water consumption and they produce electrical power", said Georg Eversheim, Managing Director of GermanSolar USA, Inc.Remember, GermanSolar is available for consultation regarding the perfect Agrivoltaics Systems, one that, for instance, optimizes solar panel angle tilt and heights.