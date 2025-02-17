Radiance Solar and SolAmerica Energy Partner to Deliver 2.86MW Stephenson County Solar Array

Radiance Solar and SolAmerica Energy are proud to announce the launch of the Stephenson S1 Solar Project, a 2.86-megawatt (MW) community solar project in Freeport, Illinois. This project marks the beginning of a promising partnership between the two solar companies and reinforces Radiance Solar and SolAmerica's commitment to expanding renewable energy access in Illinois. This will be Radiance's 26th community solar project in Illinois, affirming their leading position in the community solar industry within the state.



The Stephenson S1 Project will be powered by American-made panels from First Solar, providing clean, reliable power to the local grid in support of Illinois' transition to a more sustainable energy future. By harnessing solar energy at scale, the project aligns with state and national clean energy goals while offering economic and environmental benefits to the Freeport community. The project is expected to produce 4,155 megawatt-hours of electricity annually, reducing greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to taking 463 cars off the road or powering 234 homes per year."We are excited to partner with SolAmerica on this milestone project," said Steve Newby, CEO of Radiance Solar. "The Stephenson Solar Project is not just another installation—it represents a long-term commitment to delivering high-quality, impactful solar solutions in Illinois. Having completed over 20 solar projects in the state, we are dedicated to expanding distributed energy infrastructure and supporting local energy resilience.""We are excited to work with Radiance Solar on the Stephenson Project, which we expect to be the start of a productive, on-going collaboration," said Tully Blalock, CEO of SolAmerica. "As a community solar asset, this project will allow homes and businesses across Northern Illinois to receive the benefits of clean and low-cost solar power while bringing economic benefits to Stephenson County."Both Radiance Solar and SolAmerica Energy are dedicated to continuing their efforts to bring sustainable energy projects like Stephenson to fruition, reinforcing their shared vision for a cleaner, greener future.About Radiance Solar: Radiance Solar is a leading national distributed solar generation engineering, procurement, and construction company specializing in the design, installation, and maintenance of commercial, industrial, and utility-scale solar systems. With a focus on high-quality solutions and innovative engineering, Radiance Solar has become a trusted partner in the renewable energy industry. For more information, visit www.radiancesolar.com.About SolAmerica Energy: SolAmerica is a developer and owner/operator of distributed solar energy and battery storage solutions. Based in Atlanta, the company operates across the country and has been a leading player in the Illinois solar market for nearly a decade. SolAmerica's projects include community solar, commercial and industrial behind-the-meter solutions, and power supply agreements with utilities. Wherever possible, SolAmerica seeks to bring American-made equipment to its projects. For more information, visit https://solamericaenergy.com/.