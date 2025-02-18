Vogelsang’s CC-Mix Revolutionizes Biogas Production with Efficient Biomass Handling

Ravenna, OH - Vogelsang USA, the inventor of the rotary lobe pump with elastomer-coated lobes, is proud to showcase the CC-Mix, a versatile and efficient solution for biogas plant operators, designed to simplify the processing of diverse feedstocks. The CC-Mix excels in mashing a variety of organic materials into a uniform suspension, optimizing fermentation processes while facilitating minimal energy consumption.



At the core of the CC-Mix is its ability to cost-effectively mash simple biomass into a homogeneous organic suspension, ideal for fermentation. By handling renewable resources, flowable solid matter such as maize silage and grain waste, as well as slightly pasty materials like fruit and vegetable waste, sugar beet pulp, and even dry chicken manure, the CC-Mix broadens the range of feedstocks usable in biogas plants. Its low power requirements of just 11-15 kW make it an energy-efficient choice, while its robust mixing capabilities create optimal conditions for bacteria in digesters.The CC-Mix incorporates a range of innovative features to maximize efficiency and minimize operational disruptions. An integrated foreign matter separator ensures heavy materials like stones and metal parts are removed before reaching the pump, protecting the unit from damage. With its compact design and simplified controls, the CC-Mix is easy to integrate into biogas plants and can feed multiple digesters from a single unit.Maintenance is straightforward and efficient thanks to Vogelsang's QuickService concept. Key components such as the rotor and stator are designed to swivel out as a unit for quick removal, while the mixing shaft can be replaced on-site in just a few steps. These features reduce feeding downtime during service and maintenance. Additionally, the preassembled mechanical seal in the QualityCartridge simplifies on-site replacement, allowing easy access after removing the parallel shaft geared motor without the need for further dismantling.Optional control technology elevates the CC-Mix's performance by continuously monitoring key parameters to detect malfunctions early and address them proactively. The control system is available in OEM and System Solutions, providing flexibility based on operational needs. Operators can also benefit from an optional wide-screen touch display with an intuitive menu for easy access to essential details, while remote maintenance capabilities allow for software updates and support from Vogelsang when needed.The CC-Mix is built with corrosion-resistant materials, ensuring its mixing chamber and steel components endure the demanding conditions of biogas operations. The sturdy parallel shaft geared motor, mounted directly onto the drive shaft without the need for additional coupling, delivers reliable performance. Its generously sized cardan shaft with protective sleeves ensures consistent power transmission while shielding against solid, fibrous, or foreign matter. An optional two-stage geometry further enhances the CC-Mix by halving the pressure difference per stage, which extends service life even in high-pressure or abrasive conditions.The CC-Mix offers unmatched versatility and efficiency, making it an essential solution for biogas applications. It allows operators to process a wide range of feedstocks, including organic materials that might otherwise go unused, creating an ideally mashed suspension for fermentation. Its energy efficiency, easy integration, and robust design provide cost-effective performance that maximizes resource utilization.###About Vogelsang USAVogelsang develops, produces, and distributes highly-engineered equipment that is easy to maintain. Founded in 1929 as a manufacturer of agricultural machinery, the company has grown to become a specialist in individually configurable technology, plants, and systems for the agricultural, biogas, industrial, transportation, and wastewater sectors. Vogelsang USA is located in Ravenna, OH. Learn more at https://www.vogelsang.info/en-us/.