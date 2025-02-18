Collett & Sons Delivers 216 Vestas Wind Turbine Components to Limekiln Wind Farm

Collett & Sons Ltd, leading transport logistics company has successfully delivered 216 wind turbine components to Limekiln Wind Farm, a project featuring twenty four Vestas V136 turbines. Located on the Limekiln Estate, just south of Reay Caithness in the Scottish Highlands, the wind farm is currently under construction by Boralex. Over a five-month period, Collett's dedicated team planned and coordinated deliveries, showcasing their expertise in managing large-scale heavy transport projects.



The deliveries commenced in May 2024, with components arriving into Scrabster Port. Port operations such as vessel berthing, component handling, crane offloading and vessel discharge were also organised by Collett.Following the arrival of the first phase of blades and tower sections to the port, the Collett team transported them directly to a secure on-site storage area on the wind farm. The delivery of the remaining components was strategically aligned with the wind farm's construction schedule.Key components included 67m long blades transported on Nooteboom Super Wing Carrier trailers and 74Te base tower sections transported utilising Collett's new 3x7 Nooteboom clamps. Additional components, such as mid tower, top tower, nacelle, drive train, and hub, were transported via 6-axle stepframe trailer.Ahead of deliveries, Collett's Consulting Department conducted a detailed route assessment, including swept path analysis reports. The evaluations identified the need of street furniture removal, tree trimming and most notably, widening of a sharp bend on a turning area near the port exit road. This modification was particularly crucial for transporting the blades due to their length. To ensure route feasibility, Collett carried out a test run, simulating the loaded blade trailer length using an extendable trailer with a 15m rear projection.All components followed the same 45-minute route to the wind farm site entrance before navigating the large wind farm site to their respective pad. Police escorts were arranged for blades and tower sections up to the site entrance, with Collett's escort fleet continuing the journey across the site.Collett team coordinated closely with Highland Council and BEAR Scotland who are responsible for A9 roads in the region, to arrange permits and address route adjustments. The project was also tracked regularly through communication with Vestas and wind farm stakeholders, supported by daily meetings and calls.The final delivery in October 2024 marked the successful completion of component deliveries. This was made possible by Collett's skilled team of 9 including; 3 drivers, 3 steersmen, a project manager, a site supervisor and a tow truck operator.Once operational, the Limekiln Wind Farm will have an installed capacity of 108 MW, capable of generating enough green electricity to meet the annual demand of approximately 40,200 households. This renewable energy generation is expected to offset at least 65,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year, which would otherwise be produced by gas or coal-fired power stations.Experts in Motion since 1928 Collett & Sons Ltd have a wealth of experience transporting difficult and abnormal loads throughout the UK, Europe and worldwide, whilst servicing the Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Civil & Infrastructure, Heavy Engineering and Renewables sectors. Operating across depots in Halifax, Elland, Bradford, Sherburn In Elmet, Goole, Grangemouth and Ireland, the Collett team provide global transport logistics, incorporating all heavy lift, marine, consulting and warehousing services.For more information visit www.collett.co.uk