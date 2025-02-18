Electrical Grid Monitoring (EGM) names Dr Alex Levran as new CEO

Los Angeles, Feb 18, 2025 - Electrical Grid Monitoring (EGM), a global leader in innovative transmission and distribution grid management solutions has appointed Dr. Alex Levran, the Chief Executive Officer of its U.S. subsidiary, to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of its Global Operations. With nearly 40 years of leadership experience spanning renewable energy, utility systems, and advanced power technologies, Dr. Levran will lead EGM through its next phase of growth - driving its mission to modernize and digitize electric grids worldwide.

Dr. Levran's appointment comes as EGM scales its U.S. and global presence, leveraging its cutting-edge technology to transition from preventative to predictive monitoring systems. These advancements empower utilities to enhance grid reliability and efficiency, integrate renewable energy sources seamlessly, and support the global energy transition. EGM's advanced Meta Alert System delivers unmatched precision in the detection and location of electrical faults, preventative alerts to mitigate wildfires and offers direct measurement of transmission line ampacity for dynamic line rating.



More Headlines Articles

"I am honored to lead EGM at such a pivotal moment for the energy industry," said Dr. Levran. "Modernizing grids is critical not only for utilities in meeting evolving demands, but also for society as a whole as we strive towards net zero. Scalable, resilient grids are essential for integrating renewable energy and enabling a sustainable future. EGM's innovative technologies are uniquely positioned to address this challenge. I look forward to working with our talented team to deliver impactful solutions that empower our customers and drive meaningful progress."Dr. Levran joined EGM in 2020, bringing with him a distinguished career in renewable energy and power systems. At SUMEC Group, he spearheaded the solar business in the Americas, overseeing end-to-end delivery of advanced renewable energy solutions. Before SUMEC, Dr. Levran held senior leadership positions at ABB, where he managed its global solar business, and at Power-One, where as President of the Renewable Energy business he was instrumental in scaling the solar inverters division into the second-largest supplier globally.With over 20 years of experience leading in high-growth companies, Dr. Levran has a proven track record of driving innovation and operational excellence. He holds six U.S. patents for advancements in technology, engineering, and product development.John Wilson, Partner at Energy Growth Momentum commented, "We are delighted with Alex's decision to serve as CEO of EGM's global operations. It has been a pleasure working with him to date. His considerable commercial and technical experience will be invaluable in delivering utility clients world leading solutions to solve their biggest pain points."ENDS--About EGMElectrical Grid Monitoring (EGM) is the leading technology company with innovative transmission and distribution grid management solutions that include sensing, communication, and analytics components. Meta-Alert, the EGM Monitoring System, delivers useful information to manage both overhead and underground utility grids. EGM is headquartered in Los Angeles, US. For more information, visit www.egm.net.