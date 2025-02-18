Natural Power expands in Italy through investment in Studio Rinnovabili

Rob Brown, Managing Director at Natural Power, said: "This partnership marks a stride forward in our expansion of service provision across Europe, adding to our existing offices across the UK, Ireland, France and The Americas. The visions of both organisations are very much aligned in that we want to create a world powered by renewable energy and we look forward to working with the skilled and experienced team at Studio Rinnovabili to bring breadth and depth to sustainable energy projects throughout the region."



Founded in Rome in 2004, Studio Rinnovabili has an excellent track record of delivery in the renewable energy sector, serving a broad range of clients and asset classes in the Italian market. Since its inception, Studio Rinnovabili has provided key services on more than 15GW of renewable energy projects, many of them already in operation.With a team of more than 20 staff, Studio Rinnovabili offers a broad package of services to its clients including owner's engineering, planning, design, environmental impact assessment, advisory, acoustics and energy yield assessment. The company has worked across all renewables sub-sectors, with particular expertise in solar, wind (onshore and offshore), hydro and battery storage assets.The investment in Studio Rinnovabili provides Natural Power with in-country geographic presence in southern Europe to enable Natural Power to support a growing list of international clients.Andrea Bartolazzi, Luigi Imperato and Luca Aprati, Managing Directors and shareholders at Studio Rinnovabili, express their view: "This partnership confirms the strength of our position in the market and we are confident that by working together we will continue to grow Studio Rinnovabili's revenues and improve our expert technical services to support clients from early origination, to permitting, financing, construction and operative phases."As continued shareholders and directors, we're excited to drive this new phase of the business forward and benefit from the strategic international experience of Natural Power in more mature markets and across the whole project lifecycle. This will position us to better support the next phases of the energy transition in our region."Find out more about Studio Rinnovabili here www.studiorinnovabili.it