Natural Power expands in Italy through investment in Studio Rinnovabili

Visit http://www.naturalpower.com for further information

Leading renewable energy consultancy and service provider, Natural Power, has acquired a 50% stake in the Italian renewables company Studio Rinnovabili.

02/18/25, 06:18 AM | Other Renewables | Natural Power

Rob Brown, Managing Director at Natural Power, said: "This partnership marks a stride forward in our expansion of service provision across Europe, adding to our existing offices across the UK, Ireland, France and The Americas. The visions of both organisations are very much aligned in that we want to create a world powered by renewable energy and we look forward to working with the skilled and experienced team at Studio Rinnovabili to bring breadth and depth to sustainable energy projects throughout the region."


Founded in Rome in 2004, Studio Rinnovabili has an excellent track record of delivery in the renewable energy sector, serving a broad range of clients and asset classes in the Italian market. Since its inception, Studio Rinnovabili has provided key services on more than 15GW of renewable energy projects, many of them already in operation.

With a team of more than 20 staff, Studio Rinnovabili offers a broad package of services to its clients including owner's engineering, planning, design, environmental impact assessment, advisory, acoustics and energy yield assessment. The company has worked across all renewables sub-sectors, with particular expertise in solar, wind (onshore and offshore), hydro and battery storage assets.

The investment in Studio Rinnovabili provides Natural Power with in-country geographic presence in southern Europe to enable Natural Power to support a growing list of international clients.

Andrea Bartolazzi, Luigi Imperato and Luca Aprati, Managing Directors and shareholders at Studio Rinnovabili, express their view: "This partnership confirms the strength of our position in the market and we are confident that by working together we will continue to grow Studio Rinnovabili's revenues and improve our expert technical services to support clients from early origination, to permitting, financing, construction and operative phases.

"As continued shareholders and directors, we're excited to drive this new phase of the business forward and benefit from the strategic international experience of Natural Power in more mature markets and across the whole project lifecycle. This will position us to better support the next phases of the energy transition in our region."

Find out more about Studio Rinnovabili here www.studiorinnovabili.it

02/18/25, 06:18 AM | Other Renewables | Natural Power
Subscribe to Newsletter
More Other Renewables News | Stories | Articles

Featured Product

U.S. BATTERY RENEWABLE ENERGY SERIES DEEP CYCLE BATTERIES

U.S. BATTERY RENEWABLE ENERGY SERIES DEEP CYCLE BATTERIES

Our RE Series batteries are designed to provide the highest peak capacity, longest cycle life, and greatest reliability for use in industrial or residential renewable energy applications. Renewable Energy Series batteries utilize the company's exclusive XC2™ formulation and Diamond Plate Technology® to create the industry's most efficient battery plates, delivering greater watt-hours per liter and watt-hours per kilogram than any other flooded lead-acid battery in the market. Our Deep Cycle batteries are engineered to work with solar panels as well as other renewable energy applications.
More Products
Feature Your Product