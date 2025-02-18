Nature's Generator to Showcase Innovative Renewable Energy Solutions at InterSolar Flagship Event on Feb. 25-27 2025

Nature's Generator, a leader in renewable-energy home integration products, today announced their coming attendance at the InterSolar & Energy Storage of North America flagship event for 2025. Nature's Generator Inc. will exhibit their comprehensive line of renewable-energy products including solar&wind generator systems, state-of-the-art solar panels, and power transfer switches - both manual and automatic.



Discover the Future of Clean Energy Solutions at Booth #2754Nature's Generator will occupy booth #2754, come on by and say hello to our VP of Sales, Armando Rosales, and grab information on our newest products like the Nature's Generator Lithium 3600 which is powered by advanced Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) technology.Nature's Generator Lithium 3600 is engineered to run appliances longer and boasts a 3600W rated power, a 7200W surge capacity, and a massive 3072 Watt-Hour battery capacity. Additionally, the Lithium 3600's capacity is customizable up to 7200-Watts rated power and 36,864 Watt-Hours -- that's enough power to support most home's electrical devices.The Lithium 3600 is the second LiFePO4 powered generator after the portable, compact Nature's Generator Lithium 1800 - our rockstar for power on the go - great for off-grid camping, RVs, cabins, boats, work trucks and other power-on-the-go places.Nature's Generator is proud of their newer LiFePO4 battery technology which offers four times the life cycles of older lithium-ion batteries - still used by many competitors - along with vastly improved safety, particularly in thermal stability, and importantly it's an affordable lithium option.Nature's Generator also offers Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) batteries systems which offer time-tested thermal stability and exceptional affordability in an often-pricy solar industry. Both the SLA and LiFePO4 battery technologies dovetail with Nature's Generator mission of providing clean renewable energy systems at affordable costs to keep families safe during emergency situations.Seamless Power Integration with Automatic Transfer SwitchesAt the event, Nature's Generator will also showcase its Automatic Transfer Switches, designed to ensure uninterrupted power during outages. These switches seamlessly transition to the generator system, minimizing downtime and safeguarding critical home systems. It is universally compatible with all types of solar generators and maintains backward compatibility with legacy fossil fuel-based generators.Why Nature's Generator Stands OutArmando Rosales explains why Nature's Generator is such a solid choice when it comes to renewable-energy products. "Our generator systems continue to offer highly affordable, clean-energy options that boast low-cost, high-performance, and importantly, the high safety rating which we've always demanded from our products."Come to booth #2754 and say hello to Armando and see how Nature's Generator has simplified the transition to clean energy with their consumer-friendly plug-and-play products.About Nature's GeneratorNature's Generator was founded in California in 2015 with an ambitious mission: combating climate change by designing affordable products to harness the clean free energy of the sun and wind. For over 10 years, they have been an industry leader in the engineering, development, design, and manufacturing of solar and wind powered generators, wind turbines, solar panels, power transfer switches and accompanying accessories.Nature's Generator, Inc. partners with retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Sam's Club, Cabela's, Tractor Supply, HD Supply, Menards, Camping World, Amazon, Overstock and many others independent dealers and retailers in North America and around the world.