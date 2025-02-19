GAF Energy Launches Next Generation of Timberline Solar® Energy Shingle

San Jose, CA. Feb. 19, 2025 - GAF Energy, the solar business unit of GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, is announcing the launch of Timberline Solar® ES 2. The launch marks the latest evolution of the world's first nailable solar shingle first introduced in 2022. The ES 2 delivers 23% more power than its predecessor while offering enhanced installation efficiency and expanded design compatibility.



"Three years ago, we transformed the solar industry with Timberline Solar. Today, we're raising the bar again," said Martin DeBono, President of GAF Energy. "Timberline Solar ES 2 represents everything we've learned about solar roofing, enhanced by extensive feedback from contractors and homeowners. It's an innovation that delivers a solar shingle that is more powerful, even easier to install, and more versatile than ever before."Timberline Solar® ES 2 builds on GAF Energy's breakthrough approach to solar roofing. Key improvements include:● 57 watts of power per shingle, a 23% increase in energy generation● Markedly more area than a traditional asphalt shingle, enabling superior installation speed● Enhanced StrikeZone™ for improved installation efficiency● Compatibility with the complete GAF Timberline® shingle collection● Refined aesthetics with smaller transition boxes and simplified wiringThe Timberline Solar® ES 2 boasts an industry-defying depth of less than a quarter inch and integrates with traditional GAF shingles to create a sleek and attractive look. Timberline Solar® meets a host of rigorous third-party safety standards covering both roofing and solar. The product is developed and assembled at the company's manufacturing facilities in Georgetown, Texas, and San Jose, California.Consumers interested in learning more about Timberline Solar® can visit: https://www.gaf.com/en-us/plan-design/homeowner-education/solar-roofAbout GAF EnergyGAF Energy is the solar roofing business unit of GAF, North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer and a Standard Industries company. The company's leading product line, Timberline Solar®, is the world's first nailable solar shingle and is compatible with any GAF Timberline® collection asphalt shingle to create an attractive, durable, and reliable solar roof. By offering homeowners elegant, roof-integrated solar options through a national network of roofing partners, GAF Energy is dedicated to its vision of Energy from Every Roof®. GAF Energy's products have received numerous awards and honors, including from Fast Company, TIME Magazine, Good Housekeeping, Popular Science, CNET, CES, and NAHB. GAF Energy is headquartered in San Jose and develops and assembles its products in the United States at its manufacturing facilities in California and Texas.