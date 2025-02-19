GameChange Solar’s MaxSpan™ Fixed Tilt System Streamlines Solar Installation with Up to 70% Fewer Posts per MW

NORWALK, CT - February 19, 2025 - GameChange Solar, a leading global supplier of solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking technology, announces that its MaxSpan™ fixed-tilt system is setting a new benchmark in efficiency and cost reduction with up to 70% fewer posts than competing systems, using as few as 96 posts per megawatt. This significant achievement is made possible by MaxSpan's rugged design, incorporating high-strength steel and truss engineering.

The use of stronger steel enables longer spans and fewer posts, leading to reduced foundations, lower material costs, and streamlined installation. These innovations make MaxSpan an ideal solution for projects in regions with high labor costs or challenging terrains.


"MaxSpan's low post count and robust design deliver significant cost savings, making it an ideal fixed-tilt system for streamlined installation," said Derick Botha, Chief Commercial Officer at GameChange Solar. "This is a game-changer for developers aiming to maximize efficiency and minimize costs."

The MaxSpan fixed-tilt system is engineered to simplify installations, reduce ground disturbance, and lower overall project expenses.

About GameChange Solar
GameChange is the second largest global provider of solar tracker solutions used in utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects around the world. We have delivered over 37 GW of solar tracker and fixed tilt systems that combine fast installation, bankable quality, and unbeatable value through superior engineering, innovative design, and high-volume manufacturing. Our products enable solar panels at power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize plant performance while also protecting the array from damaging weather conditions.

