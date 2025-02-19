Microvast Unveils Next-Gen Battery Solutions at Smart Energy Week 2025

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) ("Microvast" or the "Company"), a global leader in advanced battery technology, unveiled its next-generation high-performance fast charging battery solution at Smart Energy Week 2025 held at the Tokyo Big Sight Exhibition Center. During the 3-day exhibition, Microvast will focus on introducing innovations in the fields of hydrogen fuel cells, photovoltaics, energy storage, batteries, smart grids, and wind energy.



More Headlines Articles

Microvast's exhibition at this year's Smart Energy Week 2025 will focus on showcasing its advanced battery technology, emphasizing the company's core advantages: fast charging, extended cycle life, excellent safety, and seamless system integration. Microvast's products are designed to provide solutions for various applications, including battery energy storage systems (BESS), commercial vehicles, construction machinery, and specialty vehicles.Revolutionizing charging times, Microvast's batteries can achieve an 80% state of charge in just 15 minutes under standard power conditions, significantly minimizing operational downtime. Additionally, Microvast's batteries operate across a broad temperature range, ensuring reliable performance even in extreme environments.Microvast's batteries offer an industry-leading cycle life of up to 8,000 full charge-discharge cycles. This longevity synchronizes with the full operational lifespan of commercial vehicles, supporting over one million kilometers of driving and making them ideally suited for our customers in heavy-duty, high-performance, and demanding applications.Safety is paramount at Microvast. Our multi-layered safety approach, incorporating advanced separator materials, anode materials, and electrolyte formulations, ensures high energy density without compromising safety. This is validated by certifications from globally recognized standards, including UNECE-R100.3, GB 38031, UL2580, and AIS038.Microvast offers customized battery solutions tailored to the specific technical requirements of commercial and specialty vehicles. The compact design seamlessly integrates with the fourth-generation MV-B and MV-C battery packs, accommodating the unique operating conditions of off-highway vehicles. These systems can achieve an impressive energy density of 180Wh/kg.A major highlight of this exhibition will be the unveiling of Microvast's groundbreaking ME6 BESS. This industry first unique overhaulable system is built around high-performance 565Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries, designed to meet the demanding needs of BESS customers.Microvast founder, chairman, and CEO Yang Wu stated at the exhibition that "Microvast is committed to promoting innovation in the new energy industry. Our presence at Smart Energy Week 2025 underscores our dedication to providing innovative battery solutions that address the evolving needs of the market. We are confident that our advanced technology and innovative products will continue to contribute significantly to the development of a sustainable future.""We continue to push the boundaries of battery technology to deliver high-performance, safe, and efficient energy solutions," added Dr. Wenjuan Mattis, CTO of Microvast. "Our latest advancements in materials science and system integration set new benchmarks in the industry. The ME6 BESS is a testament to our innovation, offering a groundbreaking, long-life, and overhaulable energy storage solution that redefines cost-effectiveness and sustainability for our customers."About MicrovastMicrovast is a global leader in providing battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. With a legacy of over 18 years, Microvast has consistently delivered cutting-edge battery systems that empower a cleaner and more sustainable future. The Company's innovative approach and dedication to excellence have positioned it as a trusted partner for customers around the world. Microvast was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stafford, Texas.For more information, please visit www.microvast.com or follow us on LinkedIn (@microvast).