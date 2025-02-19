NETZSCH to Highlight Complex Fluid Pumping Solutions for Lithium Battery Manufacturing at the International Battery Seminar and Exhibit 2025





NETZSCH Pumps USA will be highlighting its complex fluid pumping solutions that areideal for lithium battery manufacturing at the 2025 International Battery Seminar andExhibit, to be held March 17-20 at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Orlando, FL, Booth815. Both the NEMO ® and PERIPRO® pumps have the ability to transfer complex slurryfluids and provide accurate metered flows of viscous, shear sensitive, and high solidsladen materials which makes them well suited for lithium battery production and batteryrecycling.NETZSCH NEMO ® Progressing Cavity Pumps are the best pumping technology solutionfor the battery manufacturing process and the standard in the industry because of theiradvanced capabilities. They can convey this industry's wide range of abrasive slurries andharsh fluids without pulsation and meter them with extremely high precision. No metalwearing wetted parts and non-metallic lubrication-free flexible shaft options ensure nometal contamination of the products. These powerful pumps can also operate at slowspeeds supplying very steady, low flows. NEMO ® pumps can be provided with manydifferent materials of construction including abrasion resistant stainless steel, tungstencarbide coated and solid ceramic rotors, and one of over 30 stator elastomers. NETZSCHformulates the elastomer compounds in-house to best withstand all of the harsh chemicalsand solvents in the liquids.NEMO ® Progressing Cavity Pumps particularly excel in the very demanding electrodecoating and slurry mixing applications. For coating applications, these pumps continuouslyfeed even highly viscous slurries with high concentrations of solids in a pulsation-freemanner to the coating system achieving the critical thin and uniform coating thickness.The mixing pumps accurately meter the raw materials for a perfect mix to ensureconsistent and optimum battery performance. NEMO ® pumps also precisely meter ortransfer ceramic slurries, electrolytes, adhesives, resins, and many other battery processfluids including those with aggressive solvents.NETZSCH PERIPRO ® Peristaltic Pumps have a heavy duty construction for demandingapplications, with heavy duty, precision machined elastomer hoses for +/-1% flowaccuracy and large, maintenance-free rollers for long service life. These pumps are idealfor complex slurry fluids, that are abrasive, corrosive, viscous, and shear-sensitive,delicate products, which only come in contact with the elastomer hose. Ultimately, thispump design provides energy savings up to 30%, and requires 90% less lubricant whencompared to other peristaltic pumps using sliding shoe design technology.Press ReleaseAmong the particular features of PERIPRO® Peristaltic Pumps that make them ideal forlithium battery manufacturing includes the fact that it is a seal-less design, so nohazardous vapors or emissions can escape. Additionally, slurries up to 70% solids areeasily conveyed with no exotic, hard alloys required for abrasion resistance. The hosematerials have excellent chemical resistance and are available in several elastomericchoices to permit pumping a wide range of fluids containing aggressive chemicals.###About NETZSCH Pumps USANETZSCH Pumps USA is the US representative of NETZSCH Pumps & Systems whichhas served markets worldwide for more than 60 years, providing customized,sophisticated solutions for applications in every industry type. Experts in complex fluidhandling, NETZSCH supplies NEMO® progressing cavity pumps, TORNADO® rotary lobepumps, NOTOS® screw pumps, and PERIPRO ® peristaltic pumps as well as N.Mac® twinshaft grinders, macerators, barrel emptying units, metering technology and accessories.With a workforce of more than 2,600, NETZSCH Pumps and Systems is the largestbusiness unit in the NETZSCH Group, with annual sales of more than 420 million Euros.