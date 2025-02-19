NETZSCH to Highlight Complex Fluid Pumping Solutions for Lithium Battery Manufacturing at the International Battery Seminar and Exhibit 2025
Pulsation-free progressing cavity pump featuring high precision metering and corrosion resistance
ideal for lithium battery manufacturing at the 2025 International Battery Seminar and
Exhibit, to be held March 17-20 at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Orlando, FL, Booth
815. Both the NEMO ® and PERIPRO® pumps have the ability to transfer complex slurry
fluids and provide accurate metered flows of viscous, shear sensitive, and high solids
laden materials which makes them well suited for lithium battery production and battery
recycling.
NETZSCH NEMO ® Progressing Cavity Pumps are the best pumping technology solution
for the battery manufacturing process and the standard in the industry because of their
advanced capabilities. They can convey this industry's wide range of abrasive slurries and
harsh fluids without pulsation and meter them with extremely high precision. No metal
wearing wetted parts and non-metallic lubrication-free flexible shaft options ensure no
metal contamination of the products. These powerful pumps can also operate at slow
speeds supplying very steady, low flows. NEMO ® pumps can be provided with many
different materials of construction including abrasion resistant stainless steel, tungsten
carbide coated and solid ceramic rotors, and one of over 30 stator elastomers. NETZSCH
formulates the elastomer compounds in-house to best withstand all of the harsh chemicals
and solvents in the liquids.
NEMO ® Progressing Cavity Pumps particularly excel in the very demanding electrode
coating and slurry mixing applications. For coating applications, these pumps continuously
feed even highly viscous slurries with high concentrations of solids in a pulsation-free
manner to the coating system achieving the critical thin and uniform coating thickness.
The mixing pumps accurately meter the raw materials for a perfect mix to ensure
consistent and optimum battery performance. NEMO ® pumps also precisely meter or
transfer ceramic slurries, electrolytes, adhesives, resins, and many other battery process
fluids including those with aggressive solvents.
NETZSCH PERIPRO ® Peristaltic Pumps have a heavy duty construction for demanding
applications, with heavy duty, precision machined elastomer hoses for +/-1% flow
accuracy and large, maintenance-free rollers for long service life. These pumps are ideal
for complex slurry fluids, that are abrasive, corrosive, viscous, and shear-sensitive,
delicate products, which only come in contact with the elastomer hose. Ultimately, this
pump design provides energy savings up to 30%, and requires 90% less lubricant when
compared to other peristaltic pumps using sliding shoe design technology.
Among the particular features of PERIPRO® Peristaltic Pumps that make them ideal for
lithium battery manufacturing includes the fact that it is a seal-less design, so no
hazardous vapors or emissions can escape. Additionally, slurries up to 70% solids are
easily conveyed with no exotic, hard alloys required for abrasion resistance. The hose
materials have excellent chemical resistance and are available in several elastomeric
choices to permit pumping a wide range of fluids containing aggressive chemicals.
