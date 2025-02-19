WATT removed 1,329 tonnes CO2 emissions in 2024 through solar storage solutions

WATT Renewable Corporation removed 1,329 tonnes CO2 emissions in 2024 through solar storage solutions



WATT increases installed capacity, secures investment and improves uptimeLagos, Nigeria, 19th February 2025 - WATT Renewable Corporation (WATT), a leading African provider of hybrid solar solutions, has announced significant achievements in 2024, including the removal of 1,329 tonnes of CO₂ emissions through its 233-hybrid solar and storage solutions. The company increased its installed capacity by 17% to 2.31MWh and improved uptime to 99.50% across its remote sites in Nigeria, furthering its mission to eliminate reliance on diesel generators.In 2024, WATT added 37 new installations, marking a 16% increase, including 11 financial sector sites and 26 telecom sites. Telecoms accounted for 70% of WATT's total new capacity and aligns with Nigeria's commitment to expand digital connectivity through its National Broadband Plan, unlocking community access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities, particularly in rural and underserved areas.2024 also marked a significant technological advancement for WATT's solar storage systems, with the transition from traditional Valve-Regulated Lead-Acid (VRLA) batteries to advanced Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB) technology. This upgrade provides customers with longer-lasting power, faster recharging after outages, and enhanced energy reliability - offering a dependable solution to mitigate grid blackouts and support growth in energy-constrained environments."2024 was a milestone year for WATT", comments Oluwole Eweje, CEO. "Our $15 million partnership with AFRIGREEN and other strategic investments have fuelled market expansion and delivered tangible value to businesses across the country. By helping clients cut energy costs by 25-30%, we've empowered them to reinvest in growth, drive innovation and gain greater energy independence. These achievements reflect our commitment to transforming Nigeria's energy landscape with reliable, cost-efficient solutions that deliver real impact."WATT's success in 2024 was driven by a people-first approach. Its workforce grew by 40%, with women making up 14% of that growth, underscoring a dedication to diversity. Beyond its team, WATT uplifted communities across Nigeria by offering hands-on training to individuals from underserved areas, such as security guards and janitors, helping them develop skills to support long-term livelihoods. This people-first approach extended to rural areas without grid access, where WATT installed charging ports and solar security lighting, enhancing safety, accessibility, and opportunity for all.Discussing the company's people-centric activities, Sherisse Alexander, Chief Business Officer at WATT shared: "The growth of our team, particularly the increase in female employees, reflects the incredible talent potential here in Nigeria. By prioritising local talent, we're empowering communities, supporting skills development and fostering resilience in areas that need it most. This is about creating opportunities that directly benefit Nigerians, both within our company and across the areas where we operate."ENDSAbout WATT Renewable CorporationWATT Renewable Corporation is an independently owned sustainable development company delivering hybrid solar solutions with social impact to telcos, mobile network operators, financial service providers and C&I businesses in Africa.Through its turnkey sustainable Energy-as-a-Service model, it increases power reliability to 99.9% while providing local communities access to a sustainable source of power, improving business energy security, reducing costs and carbon emissions and supporting economic and social development to achieve a just transition.