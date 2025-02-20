Introducing RE+Source PRO: The Ultimate Microgrid Product and Services Resource

ALEXANDRIA, VA (February 20, 2025) - RE+ Events, in collaboration with Direct Energy Partners, is excited to announce the launch of RE+Source PRO, an innovative online platform designed to streamline the microgrid product discovery and concept design. RE+Source PRO is a pivotal resource that connects microgrid designers and engineers with a comprehensive network of leading manufacturers.



From energy generation, storage, inverters & converters, and EV chargers to distribution equipment, RE+Source PRO offers a curated selection of top-tier products, ensuring professionals in the clean energy sector can efficiently discover what they need to buy to make their microgrid project a reality. In addition, each manufacturer has a content-rich profile with case studies about real-world applications, along with the opportunity to get in touch directly to resolve any remaining questions that arise in the typical microgrid design lifecycle.RE+Source PRO is aimed at several key groups. Manufacturers gain year-round visibility, showcasing products, offering case study materials, and delivering direct customer support to strengthen brand reputation and drive repeat business, while designers can leverage the platform's integrated tools."We built RE+Source PRO to solve a fundamental problem—finding the right microgrid products is time-consuming and costly due to information being scattered across manufacturer websites, incomplete or inconsistent spec sheets, and a fragmented procurement process. RE+Source PRO eliminates these inefficiencies by centralizing accurate product data and enabling direct engagement with manufacturers," said Dusan Brhlik, Co-Founder and CEO, Direct Energy Partners. "Our goal is to empower professionals by giving them back the time they would otherwise spend searching for products, verifying specs, and chasing vendors for answers. RE+Source PRO streamlines this process with AI-driven search, harmonized datasheets, and direct manufacturer access."Maintained by Direct Energy Partners, the RE+Source PRO technical framework is built upon the EMerge Alliance's Interoperability Data Model (IDM) standard, which is continually updated by industry experts.For more information about RE+Source PRO, please visit re-plus.events/resource-pro/About Direct Energy PartnersAt Direct Energy Partners, our mission is to electrify at the speed of thought. We are committed to accelerating the deployment of renewable energy microgrids, making sustainable power accessible to everyone on the planet—and beyond. Our products and platforms empower humanity to design and deploy microgrids at unprecedented speeds. By simplifying complex design, engineering and procurement processes, we drive the rapid adoption of clean energy technologies and accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future.About EMerge AllianceThe EMerge Alliance is a membership-based, not-for-profit industry association formed in 2008 to create and promote the adoption of new vanguard standards for direct current (DC) and hybrid AC/DC power infrastructure in buildings, neighborhoods and communities. The overarching goal of these systems is to provide greater power resiliency, surety, and equity. Learn more about the membership categories and benefits at www.emergealliance.org.About RE+ EventsRE+ Events is the global event and association management organization specializing in the clean energy industry. Our flagship event, RE+ (formerly SPI), is the largest renewable energy event in North America. The RE+ Events portfolio also includes events within the U.S. focusing on trends and policies in specific states/regions, and international events that bring together clean energy leaders in up-and-coming markets across the world. Visit re-plus.events.