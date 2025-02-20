TrinaTracker to open manufacturing plant in Saudi Arabia, further advancing its localization strategy

TrinaTracker, a global leader in smart solar tracking solutions and a subsidiary of Trinasolar Co. Ltd (SHA: 688599), has announced the establishment of a new manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, set to begin operations in Q1 2025. The facility represents a key milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to localization and enhancing its distribution and service capabilities in the region.



The factory is part of a land-lease agreement with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON). Located in the 3rd Industrial City in Jeddah, the facility will have an annual production capacity of 3GW, specializing in the manufacturing of TrinaTracker's Vanguard series of solar trackers and smart control systems. This will mark TrinaTracker's fourth manufacturing plant, joining its existing operations in China, Spain, and Brazil.Middle East has become a key driver in the solar tracker market, its vast land mass and high irradiance providing ideal conditions for solar power plants. TrinaTracker offers a smart solar tracking solution that includes its Vanguard high reliable tracker structure, smart control systems and its professional life cycle services. Through this tailor-made solution the TrinaTracker solar tacking system is highly suitable for an environment characterized by sand, strong winds and high temperatures. In addition, with real project data collected from global projects, using TrinaTracker smart control system will produce up to 8% further energy a year for the solar plant, which will significantly increase the internal rate of return for the project owners.In line with Trinasolar's broader strategy to enhance regional service, the factory will also ensure faster delivery, improved technical support, and comprehensive pre-sales and after-sales services. A dedicated service team will provide training programs and on-site support, reinforcing Trinasolar's commitment to its partners and clients. This initiative will further strengthen TrinaTracker's global footprint and expand its presence in the region and beyond.Till end of Q4 2024, TrinaTracker has delivered 27GW of smart solar tracking systems world widely, and it will continue to provide better intelligent solutions and local services to customers around the world through its localization strategy.