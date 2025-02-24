Ampacity Renewables Ushers in a New Era of Comprehensive Clean Energy Solutions and Project Enablement Services to Meet Growing Power Demand

Intersolar & Energy Storage North America - Ampacity Renewables, formerly known as RP Construction Services, today announced at #IESNA2025 their significantly expanded capabilities, products, and services designed to catalyze the clean energy industry and meet the nation's escalating power demand.



The company selected a well-known industry term - Ampacity - defined as the maximum amount of current that a conductor can safely carry, to evoke the concept of electrification and acceleration, as well as to represent the company's above-and-beyond approach to serving its customers.The team at Ampacity has built a reputation in the industry as a trusted partner with a one-stop-shop approach. Ampacity customers benefit from a comprehensive offering that includes: design solutions, on-hand inventory, kitting and pre-assembly, logistics services, post-installation services and commissioning—all from one value-added company. Ampacity's structural and electrical solutions for distributed generation and utility-scale solar and storage projects reduce customers' overhead and job costs with efficient and streamlined procurement, ensure timely receiving and installation, and increase worker safety."For over a decade, we have served our customers as a trusted partner to support them in completing projects quickly and efficiently. This has resulted in tremendous growth and expansion within the tracker sector," said Eben Russell, Founder and President of Ampacity. "Moving forward, we are leveraging our proven approach, incredible team, and the new Ampacity brand to bring cutting-edge solutions and services to address all industry sectors and all project types."Growing power demand, driven by new datacenters and advanced manufacturing facilities, will require more clean energy generation, and, alongside that, strategies to efficiently advance projects. "By 2030, U.S. electricity demand is expected to grow 7% from 4,300 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2024 to 4,600 TWh in 2030," Russell remarked. "Ampacity's vision is to expand our breadth of solutions and services to meet our nation's future power needs, sustainably and responsibly.""Ampacity is accelerating the energy transition with their value-added, kitted solutions that streamline procurement, reduce customers' overhead, simplify the work in the field, improve safety, bolster quality, and make work more repeatable and more scalable," said Duke Austin, President and CEO at Quanta Services.About AmpacityA proud member of the Quanta Services family of companies, Ampacity, LLC (Ampacity) delivers a forward-thinking approach to end-to-end structural and electrical solutions for clean energy transition projects, and the ability to orchestrate the full process from engineering to kitting to installation. Ampacity is committed to accelerating clean energy for a better future and providing comprehensive solutions that ensure project deadlines are met. Since 2014, Ampacity has delivered more than six gigawatts of fully engineered clean energy systems to customer sites in the U.S. and Canada. Learn more at www.ampacity.com.About Quanta ServicesQuanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) is a leading specialized contracting services company, delivering comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the utility, communications, pipeline and energy industries. Quanta's comprehensive services include designing, installing, repairing and maintaining energy and communications infrastructure. With operations throughout the United States, Canada, Australia and select other international markets, Quanta has the manpower, resources and expertise to safely complete projects that are local, regional, national or international in scope. For more information, visit www.quantaservices.com.